Local Home of the Week: For $675k in R.I., a view from the top Two-bedroom, 1.5-bath single-family comes with a roof deck and gets its energy from solar panels and a heat pump system. The contemporary home sits on 2 acres.





32 Pleasant View Drive, Little Compton, R.I.

$675,000

Style Contemporary

Year built 2010

Square feet 1,136

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $2,243 (2022)

Let the cuteness envelop you. This Little Compton house with the surprisingly cool roof deck is just minutes from beaches and conservation areas and across the street from an alpaca farm.

And at a time when climate change and rising electricity and heating rates are top of mind, this home eases the pinch with eight solar panels, which help power its heat pump cooling and heating system.

A brick walkway leads to a robin’s egg-colored front door, which opens to a staircase leading to the second floor.

The kitchen — with a U-shaped counter layout, space for a small dining area, two windows overlooking the front yard, and a slider to the backyard — sits to the left. It is clean and crisp, with white maple upper and lower cabinets that contrast with the black honed-granite countertops and the light-gray walls. A window, recessed lights in the ceiling, and lighting mounted beneath the upper cabinets ensure that the space is anything but dim, and a brushed-nickel pendant light hangs over the sink for good measure. The appliances are stainless steel, and the flooring is a wood composite found in much of the home.

The kitchen has black honed-granite countertops. – James Sabra

The eating part of the eat-in kitchen is next to a slider. – James Sabra

Down the hall to the right of the front door sits a small living area with room for a couch, end tables, and a TV stand. Windows anchor two sides of the room, offering views into the front and back yards of this 2-acre property.

A half bath completes this floor. It features a dark gray single vanity topped with marble and a vessel sink.

Windows in the living room offer views for the front and back yards. – James Sabra

A bedroom occupies each end of the house on the second floor. To the right sits the owner bedroom, with cream-colored walls, windows on three sides, a vaulted ceiling, and a walk-in closet. The room features both recessed lighting and a ceiling fan/light combo.

The guest room, which is L-shaped with peach-colored walls, could function as a home office, thanks to a Murphy bed. Windows on two walls let in sunshine, but there is also a ceiling fan-mounted light. This room has a closet with two sliding doors.

The full bath sits between the two bedrooms. It offers a vessel sink with a marble countertop, dark gray lower cabinets, and a fiberglass shower/tub combo. The walls are cream-colored, and the flooring in this room is tile.

A closet with a stacked washer and dryer completes this floor.

Natural wood makes the staircase a work of beauty. – James Sabra

The home’s two bedrooms anchor both ends of the house on the second floor. – James Sabra

The full bath has a marble countertop with a vessel sink. – James Sabra

A U-shaped staircase leads up to a 100-square-foot roof deck lined with cable railings. When the weather gets chilly, folks can gather around the propane fire pit, and the shed is a great spot to stow beach gear for the winter.

The 100-square-foot roof deck has cable railings. – James Sabra

The property comes with a fire pit and a shed. – James Sabra

James Sabra from Equity Real Estate has the listing.

James Sabra from Equity Real Estate has the listing.