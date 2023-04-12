The home price is right — or is it?

Address newsletter
Planning to sell your house in the coming months? If so, one of the first challenges you’ll face is pricing your home correctly. Choosing the optimal listing price is key to a successful sale and is based on a complicated formula — and a gut feeling — that depends on the property’s age, location, condition, the state of the local market, and the home’s value in the minds of potential purchasers.
Price it too high, and you may turn off buyers as the home languishes on the market, resulting in a stigma in which buyers think there’s a problem with the house — or the seller. Price it too low, and you may leave money on the table. So what price is just right?
“Pricing a house correctly is the most crucial part of the whole selling process,” said Kathy Doyle, an agent with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Chatham. “We call it the sweet spot — the price where you attract as much interest as possible and have more people making offers.”
According to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, home selling prices continued to soften in February, with the median for a single-family home declining by 7.6 percent year over year to $700,000 in February 2023. This was the largest year-over-year price drop since October 2011. Condominium prices declined as well, with the median selling price dropping 3.1 percent year over year in February to $635,000.
“As mortgage rates have risen, the buyer pool has shrunk, so sellers can no longer be as aggressive on pricing, bidding wars have become less frequent, and buyers have more room for negotiation,” Alison Socha, GBAR president and an agent at Leading Edge Real Estate in Melrose, said in a written statement.
With the typical single-family home selling for 96.8 percent of its original list price in February, according to GBAR, and a typical condominium garnering 97.3 percent of its original list price, accurate pricing when listing a home is critical to a speedy sale.
Here’s how to find the sweet spot at which to list your home:
