A Mass. city is the best place to live for families in 2023, according to Fortune It's located in Middlesex County. The Cambridge Crossing development, built on a former rail yard, features a series of new buildings surrounding a five-acre park.

America’s best zip codes for families help fight isolation and build social ties, according to Fortune, and a Massachusetts city does it best.

The publication recently released its annual list of 50 best places to live for families, and Cambridge ranked No. 1.

“Home to world-renowned educational institutions Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge embraces its dual position as a college town and bustling metro, just across the Charles River from Boston,” Fortune wrote.

The ranking focused on multigenerational families — those raising children while also caring for aging parents. Cambridge, with a population of 117,200, is known for its universities, museums, craft breweries, outdoor spaces, the Head of the Charles Regatta, and its bustling squares.

“Its most well known, Harvard Square, is full of charming historic buildings, cafés, boutiques, theaters, and performance spaces,” the publication wrote.

Fortune said the places on its list are affordable for families because the publication eliminated locales with home sale prices more than twice as high as the state median and/or more than 2.75 times higher than the national median.

The median sale price for a single family residence in Cambridge in 2022 was $913,759, and the median household income was $116,709, according to Fortune.

To comprise the list, Fortune analyzed nearly 1,900 cities, towns, villages, suburbs, exurbs, and townships with at least 20,000 residents across all 50 states, using more than 200,000 unique data points in the following five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

The best places to live scored high in the areas of health care, education, and resources for seniors, which the publication said all help fight isolation and build social ties.

The publication’s list, for the first time, reveals the best place to live in each of the 50 states.

Another New England city made the top 10: Portsmouth, N.H., ranked No. 2 on the list. After that, New England entries placed in the following order: Portland, Maine, ranked No. 15; South Burlington, Vermont, ranked No. 21; Norwalk, Conn., ranked No. 29; and Cranston, R.I., ranked No. 38.

Check out the list of 50 best places to live for families.