A Mass. destination was named the most family-friendly city in America

A view of Lego Discovery Center, movie theater, and stores at Assembly Row in Somerville in January 2023. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A Massachusetts city is the most family-friendly place in the nation, according to digital real estate company Opendoor.com.

The company recently released its second annual Family-Friendly Cities list, and Somerville ranked No. 1. It was the only New England destination on the list.

This year’s list of 15 destinations celebrates communities across the U.S. that offer outdoor spaces and parks.

“For many families, access to outdoor spaces is a major factor when deciding where to put down roots,” wrote the company. “Spending time outside improves your health, and can help kids’ learning, behavior and mental well-being.”

Somerville has 60 parks, and 100% of its residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, the company noted.

“Opendoor’s second annual Family-Friendly Cities list celebrates cities and towns, like Somerville, that are ahead of the curve by offering family-oriented programming, like the Somerville Community Path (ideal for family bike rides) and investing in outdoor spaces to promote a healthy way of living,” Jennifer Patchen, a real estate broker for Opendoor, said in a statement. “While last year’s list highlighted locales with a small-town feel and big city perks nearby, this year’s list reflects families’ desire for community, simpler living, and an opportunity to build a network of like-minded families in green spaces — all of which Somerville embodies.”

Last year, another Massachusetts city, Cambridge, topped the list.

Opendoor determined the list by analyzing family-friendly tags such as garden, park, picnic site, kindergarten, school, drinking water, and playground, within three miles of all addresses in cities where Opendoor operates.

