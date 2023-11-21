Local News Holiday gift guide 2023 We’ve got five categories of gifts to cover everyone on your list — no matter the budget. .





City Dwellers

Stainless steel dish rack, from $220 at Abroad Modern, 292 Concord Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-1237, abroadmodern.com

Ilio special edition floor lamp by Ernesto Gismondi for Artemide, $2,190, at Neena’s Lighting 380 Boylston St., Boston, 617-859-1700, and 165 Linden St., Wellesley, 781-235-4510, neenaslighting.com

Soma compact lift desk by BDI, starting at $999 at Circle Furniture, 100 Northern Ave., Boston, 617-865-6400; 199 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, 617-876-3988; and other locations, circlefurniture.com

“Fashioned by Sargent” hardcover book, $65 at MFA Boston Shop, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, 617-369-3575, mfashop.com. Show your support on Museum Store Sunday, Nov. 26.

Iron frying pan with removable birch handle by Jiu, $160 at Stitch and Tickle, 63 Thayer St., Boston, 617-792-0792, stitchandtickle.com

Private cocktail class, $220 per person (eight-person minimum) at Hecate, Public Alley 443, Boston, hecatebar.com

Country Folk

Steak knife with high-carbon steel blade and roasted curly birch handle, $185 each at ericamoody.com

Pop birdhouse in platinum, $255 at jschatz.com

Half oven mitt in leather, $40 each at madecozy.com

“Mountain House: Studies in Elevated Design” by Nina Freudenberger, $40 at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge, 617-491-2220, and 50 Liberty Drive, Suite 500, Boston, 617-675-9760, portersquarebooks.com

Basso pasta bowl, $60 each, (from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday) at Myrth, 17 Hawkins St., Somerville, myrth.us

Oculus II mirror mounted on live-edge wood slab, from $5,000 at marc.studio

Local

Spindle key ring made from turned wood, $45 at dunesandduchess.com

“Snow Angels” wood-framed, 9.5-by-12-inch art print, $158 at joreyhurley.com

Triple Decker pillow, $48 at Lunch City Studio, 265 Washington St., Somerville, lunchcitystudio.com

Series Three: “Maine’s Four Coordinates” books, $90 at mainetheway.com

Riverstone menorah, $325 at Simon Pearce, 103 Newbury St., Boston, 617-450-8388, and The Street Chestnut Hill, 617-862-2352, simonpearce.com

Penny limited edition whiskey by The Whisky Project at South Hollow Spirits, $100 at Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod, 11 Shore Road, North Truro, 508-487-6200, trurovineyardsofcapecod.com

Under $25

Birch Poinsettia pop-up bouquet by FreshCut Paper, $15 at Bob Slate Stationer, 30 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-547-1230, bobslatestationer.com

Foxglove Farmhouse seed packets, $6 each at foxglovefarmhouse.com

Fused Glass Heart by Diane Rousseau, from $22 at The MASS MoCA Gift Shop, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, 413-664-4481, shop. massmoca.org

African print napkins, $15 each at Three Stones Gallery, 32 Main St., Concord, 978-371-1333, threestonesgallery.com. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit South Sudanese Enrichment for Families, Boston, ssefboston.org

Urban Pharm shrubs (drinking vinegars), from $14 at urban-pharm.com and various holiday markets, including the Hi-Rise Holiday Bazaar at Hi-Rise Bread Company at 208 Concord Ave., Cambridge, on Dec. 3 during the Observatory Hill Holiday Stroll.

Spiced Chai beer soap, $15 at whitepinebathbrew.com

Gadgets

Rio skateboard, $145 at lander.la

Karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven by Ooni, $429.95 at ooni.com

Plunge Sauna, from $10,000, preorder at plunge.com

Cinder Tabletop Bowl indoor fire pit, $49.99 at solostove.com

SongBook MAX portable Bluetooth sound system with a preamplifier and FM radio (in green or cream) by Tivoli Audio, $599.99 at tivoliaudio.com and Boston General Store, 305 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-232-0103, and 626 High St., Dedham, 781-326-7560, bostongeneralstore.com

TUSHY Fresh slim bidet seat, $49 at hellotushy.com through the end of the year and on amazon.com for $69.

Vestaboard messaging display, $3,295 at vestaboard.com

