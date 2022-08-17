Luxury Homes For $2.4m, an anything-but-rugged cabin in N.H.’s White Mountains. See inside. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home sits on 2 acres and boasts mountain views, a wine room, a hot tub, a stone fireplace, and a fire pit. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home sits on 2 acres with mountain views. Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

Located in prime New Hampshire’s ski country (and just a six-minute drive to Story Land), this 4,181-square-foot “cabin” on Route 16 is a modern twist on the rugged-home style.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home, located on 2 acres at 232 New Hampshire Route 16A in Bartlett, combines rustic charm and modern comforts wrapped in stunning views of Cathedral Ledge, North Moat, and other mountains. It’s on the market for $2,400,000.

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

“This is one of the nicest, most thoughtfully designed homes I’ve ever seen, and it’s designed to really feel like it’s from nature,” said listing agent Kimberly Clarke of Keller Williams Realty Coastal and Lakes & Mountains.

Advertisement:

A wooden portico cast in the glow of a handful of hanging lanterns leads up to the front door. Inside, log walls and wood floors and ceilings throughout help the modernized home retain its cabin feel. The office, located through a set of curtains to the left of the entrance, has several picture windows offering views of the surrounding woodland. A gas stove in the corner adds a touch of coziness to the room.

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

Down the hall, the home opens into the combined kitchen and living area. The vaulted ceiling, exposed log beams, and abundant windows give the space an open-air feel. A gas fireplace with a stone surround serves as the focal point of the living room, bordered by a set of sliding glass doors on each side to the deck.

In the kitchen, a stylish black island topped with double-thick granite offers plenty of room to dine, cook, or clean, with a farmhouse sink on one side and bar seating on the other. A double oven, gas stove, a custom stone stove vent, a pot filler, and a wine refrigerator round out the space. A breakfast nook with bow windows is tucked off to the side of the open layout, with a door that opens to the porch for those who prefer al fresco dining.

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

The primary bedroom sits off the kitchen on the opposite side of the room and includes a sizable walk-in closet with built-in shelves and storage, as well as its own sliding glass doors to the porch. The en-suite bathroom is a blend of homespun and luxury, with log accents, an antler chandelier, a granite-topped double vanity, a soaking tub, and a standalone shower with both overhead and handheld shower heads.

Advertisement:

A guest bedroom completes this level, with room to sleep at least four between the main room and a lofted space above with two built-in twin bunks.

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

A log staircase with a stick-like balustrade leads to the walk-out basement. An intricate metal door at the bottom of the stairs opens to a stone-walled wine room, with floor-to-ceiling display racks.

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

The third bedroom is on this level, with a bark accent wall, a sliding glass door to the patio, an en-suite bath, and wall-to-wall carpet. The main room is ripe for entertaining, with two sitting areas, a wet bar with a wine refrigerator, and – in staying with the theme – a log-style pool table.

Outside, residents can bask in the mountain views even in the colder weather, thanks to a hot tub and a stone fire pit perched at the top of the sloping backyard. The tiered gardens below are home to a variety of tree and plant species, including blue spruce, white birch, and hydrangea.

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

. – Thomas Le/Hommati of New Hampshire

“They’ve created it so that it’s a perennial garden. There’s always something in bloom and season,” Clark said.

The home has radiant heat, forced hot air, and central air, Clark said. It is being sold mostly furnished, so the new owners can settle in seamlessly and stay through every season.

Advertisement:

Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @globehomes and Boston.com on Facebook.