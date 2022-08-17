Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.5 million, a Henry B. Hoover-designed house in Gloucester Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is a 1960s estate with ocean views, three bedrooms, and lots of charm. The property at 27 Folly Point Road in Gloucester offers roughly 320 feet of direct ocean frontage. Lux Life Productions

Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is this week’s luxury home pick – a 1960s estate with ocean views and lots of charm.

The property at 27 Folly Point Road, listed for $3,495,000 on Aug. 9, offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The property measures 4,851 square feet on 0.94 of an acre. Karen Bernier of Churchill Properties has the listing.

Modernist architect and Harvard alum Henry B. Hoover designed the home, per the listing. Completed in 1961, the building originally consisted of three attached hexagonal structures that have since been updated to add a gallery and another living area, making for a truly unique floor plan.

Those original hexagons make up an open-plan living, dining, and sitting room space, as well as a library with access to a full bathroom and an enclosed porch. The kitchen, which has a semi-oval shape, features wood cabinetry, a green tile ceiling, a stained-glass skylight, and a breakfast nook a few steps away. Two of the bedrooms are on this level, as well as the gallery. This floor also boasts walls of floor-to-ceiling glass that look out to the ocean and the home’s gated grounds.

Upstairs, the primary suite dominates a good chunk of the second floor. It includes a lavish white marble bathroom with a private porch and balcony, as well as a dressing room decked with dark wood closets and red carpet. This floor also offers a home office, garden and reading rooms, and a screen porch.

Outside, a detached three-car stone garage provides a heated studio, office, or workout space away from the main home. The waterfront home offers roughly 320 feet of direct ocean frontage and a path to the water.

See more photos of the home below:

