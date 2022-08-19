Luxury Homes For $4.25m, a Nantucket antique with exposed beams and a mural of itself and downtown The antique single-family at 8 Gull Island on Nantucket has four working fireplaces, a patio, three bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The antique at 8 Gull Island on Nantucket has four working fireplaces. Michael Rynes

The home at 8 Gull Island Lane seamlessly blends historic Nantucket with a modern renovation.

The three-bed, four-bath home, was was built in 1740, is known as “Dower House.” Measuring 2,487 square feet, the historic property, which was moved to its current site in 1929, is filled with charm. The home was originally part of the Thomas Gardner Homestead, which sits at the end of Gull Island, according to the Nantucket Preservation Trust. The current owners made it their year-round home with an addition on the back that’s not visible from the street.

“They were able to preserve the charm of the house and make it a house that is so completely livable for today,” said Bernadette Meyer of Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing. The home is on the market for $4,250,000.

Inside, a living room with a fireplace provides a more formal place for entertaining, while the den is a casual space for hanging out. (It also has its own fireplace, one of four working ones in the home.) That connects to the bright, white kitchen, where top-of-the-line appliances, including two dishwashers, are complemented by streaming natural light and a large island, as well as views of Lily Pond. A dining room that has the original ceilings and exposed beams features a brick fireplace and a historic oven. There’s also a large family room with a sleep-in bunk, a hidden TV area, and a wall of four French doors to the back patio.

Another unique feature is the bathroom, where you’ll find the walls covered with a hand-painted wall mural featuring scenes from Nantucket. You may notice a sketch of Dower House itself over the toilet.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams. French doors lead to a small balcony that overlooks the garden. The en-suite bathroom features dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a deep soaking tub. There are two stairways: an antique original front stair with a rope-handle, which accesses the two guest bedrooms upstairs, and the more modern one from the kitchen.

The stunning outdoor space includes the deck off the kitchen and a stone patio. The patio flows into a flat, grassy yard surrounded by mature trees. Dower House is one of four homes on a private lane with what looks like a cobblestone driveway from the road. Close to the center of town, it’s an easy trip to the ferry.

“It doesn’t feel like a stuffy antique house,” Meyer said. “It keeps that antique charm and feels very authentic.”

