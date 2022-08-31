Luxury Homes For sale, $25m: A historic home on a private bluff in R.I. Historic Sea View Villa, with a main house and carriage house on more than 3 acres, offer views from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island. A landmark estate known as "Sea View Villa" in In Middletown, R.I., is on the market, the first time this property has been for sale in three generations.





MIDDLETOWN — A historic seaside mansion is on the market for $25 million in Rhode Island.

The landmark estate known as the “Sea View Villa” was listed by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Reality earlier this month, marking the first time this massive 11-bedroom home has been for sale in three generations. It’s located at 333 Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown, on a bluff at the tip of Easton’s Point, and offers views that span from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island, according to the listing.

Tina Wiley, the property’s listing agent, said the Spiratos family has owned the property for 77 years. The home’s current owner is Anthony Spiratos, a real estate development professional who has run for Jamestown and Newport’s District 13 state Senate seat a few times since 2015, and also founded Dine Out Life, a take out food delivery company supporting local restaurants, during the pandemic.

Spiratos’s grandparents, Tony and Mary Spiratos, purchased the home in 1945 one week after World War II ended. Tony Spiratos owned The Valet Cleaners of Newport, a dry cleaning company that catered to the US Navy Fleet that was stationed in Newport throughout the war.

After purchasing the home, Tony and Mary Spiratos converted the main house into a multi-unit residence. Over the years, and particularly in the 1950s and 1960s, they hosted celebrity guests, business tycoons, authors, foreign officers, heads of states, and even members of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s cabinet and White House staff, according to Anthony Spiratos. Author Tom Chamales would go to Sea View Villa to write his novels, such as “Never So Few,” which eventually became a movie with Frank Sinatra and Steve McQueen.

