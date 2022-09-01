Luxury Homes

Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary farmhouse in Milton for $3.5 million

The new home has four bedrooms and six full baths.

320 Fairmount Ave Milton MA exterior
320 Fairmount Ave. features an attached three-car garage and covered porch. Boston Rep

By Megan O'Brien

This luxury property, built just this year, combines crisp contemporary elements with cozy farmhouse allure. 

Matthew Freeman of Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton listed the home at 320 Fairmount Ave. in Milton for $3,500,000 on Aug. 22. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom property measures 6,282 square feet across three levels. 

320 Fairmount Ave Milton MA foyer
The first floor features an open layout: dining, kitchen, and living spaces with a two-story foyer at the center. The home wears a contemporary uniform of white walls, natural wood accents, and pops of black, while large picture windows provide easy views of the 0.95-acre grounds. There’s a black fireplace in the living room and wide-plank flooring throughout, as well as custom white cabinetry and a wooden island with a marble top in the kitchen. 

320 Fairmount Ave Milton MA great room
320 Fairmount Ave Milton MA kitchen
The first floor is also home to an attached three-car garage and adjacent mudroom, the latter of which leads to a covered deck. A home office, found at the other end of the house, can be used as a guest room and looks out at a covered porch. 

320 Fairmount Ave Milton MA primary bedroom
320 Fairmount Ave Milton MA primary bathroom
A floating staircase leads to the second floor, which houses a laundry room and four bedrooms, including the primary suite. The owner space features a private deck, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a dual vanity, water closet, soaking tub, and a separate shower.

The home also offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. 