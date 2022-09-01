Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary farmhouse in Milton for $3.5 million

Address Newsletter
This luxury property, built just this year, combines crisp contemporary elements with cozy farmhouse allure.
Matthew Freeman of Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton listed the home at 320 Fairmount Ave. in Milton for $3,500,000 on Aug. 22. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom property measures 6,282 square feet across three levels.
The first floor features an open layout: dining, kitchen, and living spaces with a two-story foyer at the center. The home wears a contemporary uniform of white walls, natural wood accents, and pops of black, while large picture windows provide easy views of the 0.95-acre grounds. There’s a black fireplace in the living room and wide-plank flooring throughout, as well as custom white cabinetry and a wooden island with a marble top in the kitchen.
The first floor is also home to an attached three-car garage and adjacent mudroom, the latter of which leads to a covered deck. A home office, found at the other end of the house, can be used as a guest room and looks out at a covered porch.
A floating staircase leads to the second floor, which houses a laundry room and four bedrooms, including the primary suite. The owner space features a private deck, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a dual vanity, water closet, soaking tub, and a separate shower.
The home also offers a finished basement with a full bathroom.
