Luxury Homes For $6.99m, a smart Beacon Hill town house with a hot tub The outdoor spaces include a patio, balcony, and deck. . Drone Home Media

What better way to soak away that end-of-day commute on the T than in your own stainless steel hot tub.

The Victorian single-family at 69 Hancock St. in Beacon Hill offers this respite, plus four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and smart-home features. Hope Krakoff and Jenna Levin at Coldwell Banker Realty have listed the 5,799-square-foot home for $6,999,000.

The home is six levels and offers finished living space on five; the basement currently houses a wine fridge and an additional refrigerator.

The first finished level of the home boasts an open layout. It contains the mudroom, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen is elegant and bright, with modern appliances, an angled island with bar top seating, and recessed lighting.

The space flows into a dining area with built-ins for ample storage and a modern light fixture that definitely draws the eye and envy.

The dining room has folding doors that open to the first of three outdoor spaces. This garden area contains the hot tub. Brick, wood, and vines frame the space, offering privacy and beauty in the heart of Beacon Hill.

Off the garden area, and also accessible from the dining space, is a quaint study with ample natural light streaming in through glass doors.

The main entrance and the home’s informal and formal living rooms await guests on the next floor, the parlor level, which has tall windows, high ceilings, chair rail molding, the original crown molding, and two fireplaces. (The home has six fireplaces in total.) This level also offers the home’s second outdoor space: a balcony overlooking the hot tub.

The spacious primary suite takes up the floor above this. It’s a retreat offering two walk-in closets as well as an office with pre-wired Zoom functionality. The property itself offers smart-home features, including the lighting and security systems.

The next level up contains two more bedrooms, both with fireplaces, and two full bathrooms with sleek finishes.

The top floor contains a great room with cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, a skylight, a full bathroom, and a deck.

