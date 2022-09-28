Luxury Home of the Week: For $11.25m, a waterfront contemporary in Rhode Island

Address
Designed by award-winning Boston architect Brian Healy, 150 Southern Way offers four levels of coastal contemporary style.
The Charlestown, R.I. home, listed for $11,250,000, includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Located at the termination of a dead-end street, this property measures 6,023 square feet on 2.09 acres. Teri Degnan of Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting has the listing.
The geometric home sits on Ninigret Pond with unobstructed water views from all three bedrooms. There’s a pool, a 50-foot dock with ocean access, and a deck that sweeps across the back of the entire second level.
The home’s interior features pops of blue paint, window benches, and plenty of picture windows perfect for gazing at the water. A family room with a fireplace, a bathroom, bedroom, bonus room, garage, and laundry room connected to a walk-in closet make up the first level.
Up on the second and main level, the two-story living room has a sloped ceiling, fireplace, and interior balcony. There’s a wood-paneled music room, a bedroom with a chartreuse accent wall, a bathroom featuring playful under-the-sea-themed painted tile, and a bonus room currently being used as another bedroom.
The kitchen — with white cabinets, pale blue counters, and an island holding a cooktop — sits adjacent to both a dining room showing off floor-to-ceiling windows and a sunroom.
The third floor is devoted entirely to the primary suite. A sitting area leads to a bedroom with a private balcony, while hallways on either side of the sleeping quarters are open to the floor below.
This level also includes an office, walk-in closet, and the primary bathroom. The latter space offers a bathtub nook under a skylight, a double vanity, a shower with a bench, and a water closet.
The home’s fourth floor consists of an observatory.
