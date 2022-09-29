Luxury Homes Video: Tour a mid-century modern estate on the market in Medfield Estate designed by Nathaniel Saltonstall hits the market for $2.95m. . Justin Green

At the intersection of art and living stands a property Nathaniel Saltonstall, a Boston architect and a former president of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, designed in Medfield.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 70 Main St. dates to 1937 and is on the market for $2,950,000.

. – Justin Green

The 8.79-acre listing not only comes with the main house, the sale would include a mid-century modern property with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The estate is a lush property with mature trees, a stream, and walking trails.

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

The foyer is the ideal setup for holding a big event: There’s a fireplace, a closet with space for dozens of coats and shoes, and a half bath with a console sink for guests to wash up.

. – Justin Green

The unfinished basement and a finished bonus room are also off the foyer. Spiral stairs with hardwood treads and risers, bamboo railings, and natural light diffused through glass block lead to the main living areas.

Advertisement:

Take the TikTok tour:

The living area is a grand space bathed in light, bisected by a fireplace, and in harmony with nature via glass doors and numerous windows. The living room also boasts curvy built-ins, but both spaces have hardwood laid out in a parquet pattern.

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

A rounded solarium further connects the spaces. The dining room also boasts a rounded end with long horizontal windows. The flooring here is Terrazzo, and the white walls do not draw attention away from the art on the walls. A white globe light bisected by a golden band hangs at the center of the space.

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

A small hallway connects to a butler’s pantry and then the kitchen, which offers clean lines, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, honed black granite counters, and access to a greenhouse with ample place for seating, snake plants, herbs, and crawling pothos. Off the kitchen is an additional living space that has ample light from windows and recessed lighting. Another space off the kitchen could serve as a bedroom or a home office. There’s a full bath off here, with a tub/shower combination and a wall-mounted sink.

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

The third floor holds the owner suite, three other bedrooms, and a full bath. The suite features doors to a balcony shared with another bedroom, as well as an adjoining full bath with two console sinks and a tub/shower combination.

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

The second home on the property offers two levels of living space, with white walls, hardwood flooring, and expansive windows.

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

. – Justin Green

Justin L. Green of In Reality Inc. has the listing.