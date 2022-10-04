Luxury Homes A $15.9 million waterfront compound hits the market on Cape Cod Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court.





A sprawling oceanside property on Cape Cod that has its own tennis court and two houses was recently put on the market for a hefty asking price: $15.9 million.

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of the restaurant Wicked Craft in Boston, are looking to part ways with the almost 18-acre waterfront compound, which is just steps from the shore and features a boathouse and indoor and outdoor pools.

It’s one of the latest additions to a collection of luxury properties with a jaw-dropping listing price — and exquisite amenities — for sale in seaside communities in Massachusetts.

JFW PHOTOGRAPHY

The compound sits on a private peninsula on Red Brook Harbor in Cataumet, and is described in the listing as a “one-of-a-kind trophy estate offering the finest of resort-style living.”

Located at 178-180 Scraggy Neck Road, the estate hit the market in September. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties is handling the listing.

