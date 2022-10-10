Luxury Homes For $2.6 million, a Lexington contemporary the architect lived in for 20 years 76 Meriam Street in Lexington. Megan Booth

76 Meriam Street has served as the home of its architect, Robert Adams, for the last 20 years. Now, the intricacy and considerations of his design are visible as the home hits the market for $2.6 million.

The 4-bed, 3-and-a-half bath home in picturesque Lexington was designed to be a “private suburban oasis,” and it certainly fulfills that mission. Measuring 6,012 square feet, which includes the walkout lower level, the house was built in 2002.

The majority of the home’s living space is on the main level, where floors are heated. A bright living room features a wall of windows and French doors that lead outside to the sprawling courtyard, where a weeping cherry tree holds court.

“The courtyard is really the thing that brings everybody to the place, and draws their eye,” says Bill Janovitz of the Modern Mass team at Compass, who has the listing.

The spacious kitchen, which has a big center island and heated limestone floors, leads into a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage and an extra refrigerator. The kitchen also opens out to a family room, with a huge raised-hearth fireplace that helms the space.

The primary suite, which is also located on the first floor, fills with sunshine, and has motorized shades to allow the courtyard’s natural light to stream in. It also features a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with unique Blue Macauba Quartzite stone countertops, soaking tub, and wall.

On the upper level, you’ll find two bedrooms, as well as a full bathroom. There’s also a huge unfinished attic that could be further developed.

On the lower level, which is fully renovated, you’ll find a hallway of built-in bookshelves that leads into an additional office space and a gym, which could easily be changed into a kids’ room or additional bedroom. There’s also a wine cellar, a woodshed space, and plenty of additional storage.

“When I walk into the house, it just feels so livable. It’s so well built,” says Janovitz.

The impeccably-landscaped property also has a heated driveway and a three-car garage.