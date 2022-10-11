Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A lush oasis in Cambridge for $2.8 million 22 Kelly Road lets you get closer to nature in the middle of the city. Architect Sebastian Mariscal designed this home for his family in 2015. GIBSON SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

If you were to pass this Cambridgeport home on the street, you wouldn’t even know it was there.

Hidden from street view, 22 Kelly Road is found behind a gate and down a path past a cottage. Designed by architect Sebastian Mariscal for his family in 2015, the 2,117-square-foot property harmoniously blends the indoors with the out, showing off lots of natural elements and offering more than 1,300 square feet of outdoor living space.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, also known as “Garden House,” is listed for $2,800,000. The May Group and Abby Clutz of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The contemporary includes ample wood features, including reclaimed pine that takes center stage in the dining room. Here and in the living room, glass mahogany doors open onto a lush patio, creating a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces. The nearby kitchen features black appliances, cabinetry with leather pulls, and an attached breakfast patio.

The second floor is dedicated to the primary suite, where the bedroom connects to a private sanctuary garden. This floor also features an office area with a built-in desk installed under a large picture window, as well as a combination bath and dressing room.

Another bedroom and office space occupy the third floor, while storage space and a bedroom suite connected to a walled patio make up the lower level.