Luxury Homes For $5.75m, a reimagined penthouse along Boston Common See inside a three-bedroom condo with sweeping views, bespoke design details, and two garage spaces.





Not long before the owners of this three-bedroom penthouse decided to downsize to another unit in the building, they commissioned Walker Architects to reimagine the entire interior. The result is a stunning example of warm contemporary design that is equal parts showplace and livable home.

The 2,962-square-foot penthouse sits on top of The Grandview, an 18-story building with a modern double-height lobby on Boston Common. The unit’s J-shaped layout offers three exposures: north, west, and east.

From the first step onto the entry’s travertine tile floor, it is apparent that Unit 1801 at 165 Tremont St. is a bespoke home. An espresso-stained millwork wall has a niche for artwork and a jib door to a powder room set back for privacy. Ahead, sunlight pours in through a skylight.

Sunlight streams into the foyer from a skylight. — Eric Roth Photography

The floor-to-ceiling woodwork in this hallway hides a jib door to the powder room. — Eric Roth Photography

The powder room has espresso-stained millwork and a wall-mounted sink. — Eric Roth Photography

Around the bend, the open living spaces stretch more than 50 feet along the west side of the building, showcasing spectacular views of the Common, Back Bay, Charles River, and Cambridge.

The home has three exposures. — Eric Roth Photography

In the living room, a picture window frames a view of the State House and its golden dome. Beside the window, a linear gas fireplace with an integrated bench anchors the seating area. An accordion door that matches the millwork in the entry reads as a rich wood wall when closed. When open, it expands the overall space, adjoining a generously sized office with the same northern view.

The living room bleeds into the dining area. A wall of floor-to-ceiling millwork adds richness, and a contemporary light fixture hangs like a sculpture from the tray ceiling, defining the space from above.

In the dining area, a contemporary light fixture hangs like a sculpture from the tray ceiling. — Eric Roth Photography

Next is a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows that look across the city and the river. Opposite, a kitchen with custom cabinetry wraps three walls. Travertine reappears as slabs on the island front and backsplash. Sleek high-end appliances barely interrupt the minimalist composition, and the concealed fridge blends seamlessly.

Travertine appears as slabs on the island front and backsplash. — Eric Roth Photography

The third bedroom with en-suite bath is the endcap. On the other side of the entry, a gracious hall with sliding millwork panels that reveal illuminated display shelves leads to the primary and second bedrooms, also with en-suite baths.

Espresso-stained walls are punctuated by custom shelving with lighting behind sliding walls. — Eric Roth Photography

Floor-to-ceiling windows flank a linear gas fireplace in the primary bedroom. The bed tucks into a wood-lined niche, and built-in cabinetry provides storage and an interesting backdrop for the seating area. The bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double trough sink is swathed in travertine.

The home has two linear gas fireplaces. — Eric Roth Photography

A platform bed tucks into a wood-lined niche in the primary suite. — Eric Roth Photography

The primary bath features a soaking tub. — Eric Roth Photography

The double trough sink in the owner suite bath is swathed in travertine. — Eric Roth Photography

Jenny Searles Margulies and Brett DeRocker of First Boston Realty International listed the property for $5,750,000 on Nov. 2.