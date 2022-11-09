Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: An airy Weston new-build for $4.2 million 11 Willard Road will be completed in January. The home at 11 Willard Road in Weston will feature a metal roof and three-story atrium. Renderings, Chaplin Partners

The future owner of this luxury home pick will kick off 2023 in style.

With an expected January completion date, the new-build at 11 Willard Road will host five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bath. The Weston property will measure 6,183 square feet on 0.56 of an acre and has an asking price of $4,199,000. The Chaplin Partners of Compass have the listing.

Plans for the contemporary include custom windows, a metal roof, cathedral ceilings, and a three-story atrium to douse the home in natural light. The first floor is to be largely unobstructed: While the kitchen is open to the family room, the butler’s pantry will partially divide the kitchen from the dining space, and a gas fireplace will separate the dining area from the living room. Slatted wood around the staircase will further divide without compromising the feeling of spaciousness.

Sliding glass doors will lead to a patio, which is slated to feature a built-in grill and a fire pit. This level will also have a home office off the family room and a bedroom suite.

The other four bedrooms will be upstairs, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a seat nestled in a build-out under a picture window. All of the bedrooms on this floor will be suites, but only the primary suite bath will have a double vanity, a soaking tub, and a water closet.

The finished lower level will include access to an attached three-car garage and a mudroom. The third floor will be unfinished.