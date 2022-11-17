Luxury Homes See inside a maximalist Maine home with a secret passage (oops) and a pickleball court The house comes fully furnished and was originally slated to be a mini boutique hotel. The ceiling in the dining room mimics the sky. Erin Little Photography

If buying a fully-furnished home that looks like a hotel is your fantasy, then 35 Summer St. in Kennebunkport, Maine, is a dream come true. The six-bed, six-bath (4 full, 2 half) Italianate estate is listed for $3,995,000.

“I’m selling it with everything; you walk in with your toothbrush. You could close on a Friday and have 100 people at a cocktail party that Friday night,” said Tim Harrington of Atlantic Holdings, who owns the home.

Originally built in 1855, the home is known as the “Joseph Titcomb House,” and was built for the Maine politician. Harrington first learned about the home when he lived across the street.

“I bought it during COVID, and then I went in and it needed a refresh,” said Harrington, who originally intended to turn it into a mini boutique hotel. But ultimately, he felt it was best used as a house.

Set on 2.6 acres, the estate features a six-bedroom main house with a sweeping front staircase. One of the grandest features, however, is the spacious kitchen, which has a butler’s pantry, white quartz countertops, three ovens, two refrigerators, and four dishwashers.

The lower level is full of surprises: One reaches a secret entrance by pulling a book from the shelf. The opening leads down to a 1000-book library that has a humidor, wine cellar, and tasting bar.

There’s also a home gym with a separate entrance that overlooks the rolling backyard. A separate tri-story carriage house has parking for five cars.

The outdoor space has been just as thoughtfully considered as the indoor areas. In the front yard, elegantly manicured gardens are lush and filled with hydrangeas. On the backside, you’ll find a stone patio with a fireplace ideal for entertaining, an in-ground reflecting pool, a gated swimming pool, and a custom pickleball court.

“When we talk about a property like this, we want to surprise and delight our guests, and that’s exactly what we did in this house,” said Harrington. “Surprise and delight.”

Vicki Benenti at Pack Maynard and Associates has the listing.

See more photos of the home below:

