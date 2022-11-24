Luxury Homes For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. “The house is timeless and gracious,” said Jeff Groper of the Jeff Groper Group, who has the listing. Drone Home Media

You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece.

Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in Fisher Hill Estates was originally part of a larger estate. Measuring 7,058 square feet, it features a variety of murals in the trompe l’oeil style, which creates the illusion of a real scene. The home is listed for $5,288,000.

“The house is timeless and gracious,” said Jeff Groper of the Jeff Groper Group, who has the listing. “It’s got amazing Old-World charm and details throughout the whole entire house. It’s almost like when you walk in, it feels like Versailles, because it has high ceilings and moldings and murals. It really feels like you’re walking into royalty.”

The foyer has a wall of mirrors and a grand staircase that cascades upward, where you’ll see intricate murals featuring nautical and Old-World scenes. The living room, originally a ballroom, has three large windows and a fireplace, as well as a door that leads out to a garden.

The family room is connected to the step-down kitchen, which features Palladian windows and a breakfast nook. The study boasts mahogany walls and bookcases and a cozy fireplace.

The spacious primary suite comes with intricate ceiling details, a walk-in closet, and a deck next to a beautiful Japanese maple. One bonus that any pet owner will enjoy: The deck has a patch of Astroturf perfect for pets or for golfers to practice their short game.

Another highlight of the property is the stunning views of Brookline Reservoir.

“It’s really pretty special from the backside of the house,” Groper said.

There are additional suites on the third and lower levels, as well as a separate two-car garage.

See more photos of the property below:

