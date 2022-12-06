Luxury Homes A former Mark Wahlberg estate that was featured in ‘Entourage’ lists for $28.5m The Beverly Hills property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home theater, a gym, a boxing ring, and a hair salon. The pool has a hot tub tucked behind a waterfall. Tyler Hogan

Boston native Mark Wahlberg got his start as a rapper, fronting the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, before branching out into acting with 1994’s Renaissance Man. In the early 2000s, he starred in big-budget action movies, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers film series, Wahlberg was 2017’s highest-paid American actor. As an executive producer, he is responsible for five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. He also co-owns the casual dining chain Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the restaurant’s head chef. Mark Wahlberg received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

A massive Beverly Hills compound that formerly belonged to the actor and was featured in Entourage has now entered the market with a list price of $28.5 million. With 1.7 acres of grounds, the gated estate features 13,000 square feet of living space and 1,000 square feet of decks from which to take in the stunning panoramic city views. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the main house features walls of glass that let in tons of natural light and showcase the gorgeous location. Full smart home automation by Savant offers the ultimate high tech experience.

The home’s primary suite is especially striking, featuring canyon views, a wood-burning fireplace, two bathrooms with beautiful marble slab counters, luxurious aromatic oil-and-steam showers, a hair salon, and a private staff entrance. The light-and-airy kitchen has Wolf and SubZero appliances, newly remodeled countertops, climate-controlled wine storage, and immense bi-fold windows that allow for indoor-outdoor living. White oak-wire-brushed-wood floors, grand high ceilings, and impeccable attention to detail make the home’s multiple living areas truly spectacular. The fully-equipped theater with a 136” screen, wet bar, and wood-burning fireplace is fit for a Hollywood mogul, while the rooftop deck is its own private oasis.

Besides the main residence, the compound also includes a two-story guest house with two bedrooms, a full kitchen, and a stand-alone gym with 3,000 square feet of workout space, two levels of equipment, and a full-size boxing ring. The landscaped grounds offer citrus trees, multiple full-size sports courts, a putting green, a resort-style pool with waterfalls and grotto, outdoor entertainment areas including fire-pits, and a full outdoor kitchen with wood-burning pizza oven. Located in the exclusive Oak Pass Road gated community of Beverly Hills, the street was a bridle path for guests of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Today, it is one of the country’s most exclusive neighborhoods with a median home-listing price over $20 million.

The listing is held by Myles Lewis of Compass and Skye Hankey of Premier Realty Services. Photos courtesy Tyler Hogan.