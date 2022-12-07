Luxury Homes

Video: See inside a North Shore estate that’s a taste of Italy

Come for the view and the outdoor chess set. Stay for the indoor lap pool and the architecture.

16 Boardman Avenue tearoom with New England coast and tearoom.
The property includes a small sandy beach and a putting green. John Bellenis

By Grayson Rice

The sea breeze blows through the manicured gardens and glides over the outdoor swimming pool at this stunning Manchester-by-the-Sea estate. 

16 Boardman Avenue bird eye view of the estate, including the primary home and the teahome.
. – Halsey Fulton

At “Seahome,” the circular driveway leads up to a grand mansion with dark wrought-iron work, a light exterior, and grand double doors.

Listed for $25,000,000, this two-home estate on 4.4 acres is an elegant nod to the architecture along Italy’s coast. The six-bedroom, 6.5-bath main house, which sits on a peninsula, also comes with a circa 1925 stone teahouse with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a kitchen. 

The main house — 16 Boardman Ave. — was built around 1900 for Robert C. Hooper, known for helping to establish the Boston terrier dog breed. The current owners brought on Epstein Joslin Architects to update and add on to the mansion, renovations that were completed in 2013.  

16 Boardman exterior showing the driveway area.
. – John Bellenis
16 Boardman Avenue outdoor seating at the Seahome.
. – John Bellenis

Lanse Robb and Sophie Soman at LandVest have the listing.

The primary home is six bedrooms and 6.5 baths, and 16,390 of refined detail and luxury feel.

CHECK OUT Boston.com’s TikTok video of “Seahome.”

@bostondotcom Welcome to the Seahome, on the market for $25 million. Learn more about the home at Boston.com. 🌊 #Architecture #BostonRealEstate #NorthShore #Manchester #HouseTour ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim
16 Boardman Avenue primary bedroom.
. – John Bellenis

The home also boasts expansive murals, ceiling details, and intricate light fixtures.

16 Boardman Avenue living room with chandelier and fireplace.
. – John Bellenis
16 Boardman Avenue sitting room with waterfall element and fireplace.
. – John Bellenis

The main residence includes a formal dining room and spaces with water features, including a stone waterfall in the sitting room as well as a gym with a lap pool and a bridge spanning it.

16 Boardman Avenue dining room.
. – John Bellenis
16 Boardman Avenue top living floor.
. – Neil Alexander

The kitchen offers tile flooring, a hand-painted ceiling, a long island with seating, and arched windows.

16 Boardman Avenue kitchen with massive island.
. – John Bellenis

Other highlights of the home include office space, an art studio, and an outdoor chess set.

16 Boardman Avenue indoor lane pool with the gym and a path above the pool.
. – John Bellenis
16 Boardman Avenue life size chess set.
. – John Bellenis

An interior courtyard harkens to a European getaway, with stone benches, a mural of a gondola, and exposed brick.   

16 Boardman Avenue home interior garden with mural and open air to the outside world in the center of the home.
. – John Bellenis

The tea house is at 18B Boardman Ave.

16 Boardman Avenue living room with intricate ceiling and windows lining the living room with views of the sweeping sea.
. – John Bellenis
16 Boardman Avenue Teamhome primary bedroom with large windows, bed in the center of the room.
. – John Bellenis
16 Boardman Avenue rooftop of teahome with views of the ocean.
. – John Bellenis

Rooftop balconies and several patios on the property offer breathtaking views of the estate and ocean. 

16 Boardman Avenue rooftop seating area.
. – Neil Alexander