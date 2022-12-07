Video: See inside a North Shore estate that’s a taste of Italy

Address newsletter
The sea breeze blows through the manicured gardens and glides over the outdoor swimming pool at this stunning Manchester-by-the-Sea estate.
At “Seahome,” the circular driveway leads up to a grand mansion with dark wrought-iron work, a light exterior, and grand double doors.
Listed for $25,000,000, this two-home estate on 4.4 acres is an elegant nod to the architecture along Italy’s coast. The six-bedroom, 6.5-bath main house, which sits on a peninsula, also comes with a circa 1925 stone teahouse with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a kitchen.
The main house — 16 Boardman Ave. — was built around 1900 for Robert C. Hooper, known for helping to establish the Boston terrier dog breed. The current owners brought on Epstein Joslin Architects to update and add on to the mansion, renovations that were completed in 2013.
Lanse Robb and Sophie Soman at LandVest have the listing.
The primary home is six bedrooms and 6.5 baths, and 16,390 of refined detail and luxury feel.
The home also boasts expansive murals, ceiling details, and intricate light fixtures.
The main residence includes a formal dining room and spaces with water features, including a stone waterfall in the sitting room as well as a gym with a lap pool and a bridge spanning it.
The kitchen offers tile flooring, a hand-painted ceiling, a long island with seating, and arched windows.
Other highlights of the home include office space, an art studio, and an outdoor chess set.
An interior courtyard harkens to a European getaway, with stone benches, a mural of a gondola, and exposed brick.
The tea house is at 18B Boardman Ave.
Rooftop balconies and several patios on the property offer breathtaking views of the estate and ocean.
