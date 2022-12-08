Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. The compound at 54-68 Atlantic Ave. in North Hampton, N.H., includes Runnymede Farm. Flylisted

It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.

But 54-68 Atlantic Ave. in North Hampton, N.H. comes with a rich history, too. The compound includes Runnymede Farm, built by former Massachusetts governor Alvan T. Fuller in 1923. One of Fuller’s sons, Peter, produced thoroughbred racehorses there, including 1968 Kentucky Derby winner Dancer’s Image and 2007 Racing Museum Hall of Fame inductee Mom’s Command. (Dancer’s Image was later stripped of the title for drugs that “most horses use today in the famous race,” according to History.com.)

The fully restored farm is an equestrian’s dream. The barn’s main level features 12 stalls with half doors, a wash stall, an office, a kitchenette, a tack room, and rubber pavers in all the aisles and walkways. As a tribute to its history, Peter Fuller’s former office is kept just as it was the day Dancer’s Image claimed the title. Upstairs is a three-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms, a laundry room, living room, dining room, and office.

Outside, the farm offers an irrigated arena, round pen, six grazing paddocks, an outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit.

Listed by Lauren Stone of Carey & Giampa Realtors, the property includes a Shingle-style main house, matching detached guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It is available to purchase as a full package or in other combinations. The home offers six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

The main house features charming details, including elegant moldings, built-ins, wainscoting, and stone work. There’s an elevator; five fireplaces; a wine cellar; a two-story open kitchen, living, and dining room; a first-floor owner’s suite with custom dual walk-in closets; and a view of the ocean from all levels.

