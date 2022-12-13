Luxury Homes For $4.5m, a private oasis with a greenhouse in Needham The property also boasts five bedroom suites, a hot tub, a gym, and a playhouse. The home is 5,167 square feet. Jack Vatcher

If you’re eager to get started on spring’s planting, this Colonial at 52 Heather Lane in Needham comes with a great greenhouse.

The outside of this property offers just as much grandeur as the inside. The home sits on 4.63 acres ready for gardens, but a big selling point is the greenhouse, a setup sure to satisfy even the most ardent green-thumber.

The home — which has five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths — was built in 1929 and renovated in 2018. It measures 5,167 square feet and is on the market for $4,500,000.

The front gate leads guests to the round driveway and on to the detached three-car garage.

The home’s main floor boasts a grand white kitchen. This space features an island with seating, as well as high-end appliances, including a separate freezer. The ample cabinetry and farmhouse sink add to the functionality of the space, which also offers recessed lighting, pendant lights above the island, and two-over-two windows overlooking the backyard.

This level of the home also includes a dining room with a fireplace, a bedroom suite, a sunroom, a half bath, and a living room with a fireplace to dispel the chill of a New England winter. The home has six gas-burning fireplaces in total. A bank of windows floods the living room in natural light.

The remaining four bedrooms are on the second floor, and all come with baths that have radiant floor heating. The primary suite includes a fireplace, a balcony, and a marble bath with a double vanity, a tub, and a separate shower.

The walk-out basement level of the home is finished and boasts a fitness room, den, and the second half bath.

The property includes a shed attached to the garage, a hot tub on the deck, and a modern playhouse. The home has central air and gas forced air heat.

Jill Finkelstein has the listing at Compass.