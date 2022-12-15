Luxury Homes Lexington contemporary with indoor koi pond is on a different scale Listed for $2.99m, this home stands out in a town known for its history and modern architecture. . Boston Rep

A quaint footbridge, an indoor koi pond, a horse-riding ring, and 1.44 acres of gated serenity.

This Lexington contemporary on the market for $2,998,000 is anything but cookie-cutter.

. – Boston Rep

The mansion at 12 Solomon Pierce Road has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and expansive windows to take in the lush grounds and a pond.

. – Boston Rep

The spacious eat-in kitchen reflects the home’s symbiotic relationship with its natural surroundings. The space is drenched in sunlight, and the wooden trim and cabinetry and the green walls are in harmony with the view. The space also offers a ceiling fan, built-in desks, a skylight, recessed lighting, and an island with a sink and seating.

. – Boston Rep

That open, airy feel continues throughout the 4,969-square-foot home. The marble koi pond at the center is the exclamation point. It sits under a cathedral ceiling with skylights.

Advertisement:

The property includes several areas great for entertaining, including a family room with a two-sided marble gas fireplace and a tray ceiling with exposed beams and recessed lighting; a dining room demarcated by a hardwood floor inlay and a tray ceiling; and a conservatory with a wall of windows.

. – Boston Rep

. – Boston Rep

The primary bedroom, found on the first floor, offers hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a shower, a jetted tub, a pedestal sink, and a dressing table.

. – Boston Rep

This level also has a mudroom, laundry room, a sunroom, and a home office.

On the second floor, one finds the four remaining bedrooms, two full baths, a playroom, and a den.

Address newsletter Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, and home design. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

. – Boston Rep

The property also includes a four-car, attached and heated garage and an unfinished basement.

Outside, the grounds offer a quaint footbridge with views of a charming pond and a horse-riding ring.

. – Boston Rep

. – Boston Rep

. – Boston Rep

Elizabeth Crampton of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.