Lexington contemporary with indoor koi pond is on a different scale

Listed for $2.99m, this home stands out in a town known for its history and modern architecture.

12 Solomon Pierce Road entryway to space with lines leading to the center of the home.
By Grayson Rice

A quaint footbridge, an indoor koi pond, a horse-riding ring, and 1.44 acres of gated serenity.

This Lexington contemporary on the market for $2,998,000 is anything but cookie-cutter.

12 Solomon Pierce Road koi pond area with stairs in the back.
The mansion at 12 Solomon Pierce Road has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and expansive windows to take in the lush grounds and a pond.

12 Solomon Pierce Road exterior of the hoe with plants outside.
The spacious eat-in kitchen reflects the home’s symbiotic relationship with its natural surroundings. The space is drenched in sunlight, and the wooden trim and cabinetry and the green walls are in harmony with the view. The space also offers a ceiling fan, built-in desks, a skylight, recessed lighting, and an island with a sink and seating.

12 Solomon Pierce Road kitchen with wooden cabinets, green walls and a causal dining space.
That open, airy feel continues throughout the 4,969-square-foot home. The marble koi pond at the center is the exclamation point. It sits under a cathedral ceiling with skylights.

The property includes several areas great for entertaining, including a family room with a two-sided marble gas fireplace and a tray ceiling with exposed beams and recessed lighting; a dining room demarcated by a hardwood floor inlay and a tray ceiling; and a conservatory with a wall of windows.

12 Solomon Pierce Road part of the living room and marble fireplace.
12 Solomon Pierce Road dining room area
The primary bedroom, found on the first floor, offers hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a shower, a jetted tub, a pedestal sink, and a dressing table.

12 Solomon Pierce Road primary bedroom.
This level also has a mudroom, laundry room, a sunroom, and a home office.

On the second floor, one finds the four remaining bedrooms, two full baths, a playroom, and a den.

12 Solomon Pierce Road upstairs sitting area.
The property also includes a four-car, attached and heated garage and an unfinished basement.

Outside, the grounds offer a quaint footbridge with views of a charming pond and a horse-riding ring.

12 Solomon Pierce Road footbridge on property.
12 Solomon Pierce Road backyard space with covered area.
12 Solomon Pierce Road birds eye view of pond, home and horse ring.
Elizabeth Crampton of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.