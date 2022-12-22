Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.25m, a mid-century modern renovation in Weston The house at 589 South Ave. features clean lines and grand windows framed in black. The mid-century modern home at 589 South Ave. in Weston underwent a total renovation in 2022. (Property Precision Photography) Property Precision Photography

This week’s luxury home pick is outfitted with contemporary updates and mid-century modern style.

The home at 589 South Ave. in Weston is listed for $3,250,000. The 4,944-square-foot house offers three bedrooms and six full bathrooms on a 1.88-acre lot, and underwent a total renovation in 2022 that included an addition. The original section dates to 1961, according to the listing.

Jeffrey Cohen of Core4 Development is handling the sale.

A two-story foyer welcomes visitors into the space, with a home office on one side and the living room on the other. The roomy office offers skylights and large windows looking out to the street, as does the living room, which features a vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

White and walnut tones in the kitchen exude warmth, while a black-and-white-patterned tile backsplash adds extra texture. Thanks to an open layout, the kitchen mingles with a dining area, sitting space, and family room with a fireplace. The large windows on this side of the home offer views of the yard and conservation land.

The primary suite is also on the first floor, with a vaulted ceiling, glass doors to a deck, and a bathroom with heated floors and an inset tub showing off more walnut detail. The two other bedroom suites are upstairs, along with a laundry room and a bonus room with a spacious covered porch and full bathroom.

The home has a hydro-air multi-zone heating system.