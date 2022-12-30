Luxury Homes These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022 These properties reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos. Views of the water take center stage at this 10,000-square-foot-plus single-family on the water in the Osterville section of Barnstable. The home was the most expensive residence sold in 2022, according to The Warren Group. Via MLS

The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way.

The highest of the high-end sales in the Commonwealth, as calculated by The Warren Group, reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos.

Many high-end listings never see the public eye. They are sold off-market, meaning they are never entered into the Multiple Listing Service, which feeds many online search engines.

Here were the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts as of mid-December:

1. 159 Main St., Barnstable: $18,500,000

8 bedrooms

8 full baths, 4 half baths

10,027 square feet

6.11 acres

Highlights: This Osterville property has 400 feet of water frontage, amazing ocean views, an infinity-edge pool with a cabana, a private dock, a waterside deck, a boathouse, all bedroom suites, and a pantry with a 160-bottle wine refrigerator.

2. 32 Highland St., Cambridge: $16,025,000

3. 40 Beacon St., No. 3, Boston: $15,500,000

4. (tie) 218 Cliff Road, Nantucket: $15,000,000

4. (tie) 776 Boylston St., No. PH2C, Boston: $15,000,000

6. 7 Louisburg Square, Boston: $14,800,000

7. 25 Pilgrim Road, Nantucket: $14,500,000

8. 139 Little Homers Pond Road, West Tisbury: $14,000,000

9. (tie) 33 Nonantum Ave., Nantucket: $13,350,000

9. (tie) 776 Boylston St, No. E12B, Boston: $13,350,000

11. 5 Louisburg Square, Boston: $13,000,000

6 bedrooms

5 full baths, 1 half bath

4,852 square feet

Highlights: This town house in tony Louisburg Square offers six levels of living space, a grand double parlor, high ceilings, a library, a conservatory with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden courtyard, a wet bar, and two parking spots.

12. 150 Seaport Blvd., No. PH2E, Boston: $12,999,000

13. 17 Monomoy Road, Nantucket: $12,900,000

14. 10 Channing St., Cambridge: $12,500,000