These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022

The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way.
The highest of the high-end sales in the Commonwealth, as calculated by The Warren Group, reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos.
Many high-end listings never see the public eye. They are sold off-market, meaning they are never entered into the Multiple Listing Service, which feeds many online search engines.
Here were the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts as of mid-December:
1. 159 Main St., Barnstable: $18,500,000
8 bedrooms
8 full baths, 4 half baths
10,027 square feet
6.11 acres
Highlights: This Osterville property has 400 feet of water frontage, amazing ocean views, an infinity-edge pool with a cabana, a private dock, a waterside deck, a boathouse, all bedroom suites, and a pantry with a 160-bottle wine refrigerator.
2. 32 Highland St., Cambridge: $16,025,000
3. 40 Beacon St., No. 3, Boston: $15,500,000
4. (tie) 218 Cliff Road, Nantucket: $15,000,000
4. (tie) 776 Boylston St., No. PH2C, Boston: $15,000,000
6. 7 Louisburg Square, Boston: $14,800,000
7. 25 Pilgrim Road, Nantucket: $14,500,000
8. 139 Little Homers Pond Road, West Tisbury: $14,000,000
9. (tie) 33 Nonantum Ave., Nantucket: $13,350,000
9. (tie) 776 Boylston St, No. E12B, Boston: $13,350,000
11. 5 Louisburg Square, Boston: $13,000,000
6 bedrooms
5 full baths, 1 half bath
4,852 square feet
Highlights: This town house in tony Louisburg Square offers six levels of living space, a grand double parlor, high ceilings, a library, a conservatory with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden courtyard, a wet bar, and two parking spots.
12. 150 Seaport Blvd., No. PH2E, Boston: $12,999,000
13. 17 Monomoy Road, Nantucket: $12,900,000
14. 10 Channing St., Cambridge: $12,500,000
