Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary ranch in Dover for $3.25 million The mansion at 156 Farm St. features a built-in espresso machine, a dog-washing station, a craft studio, and a home theater. 156 Farm St. sits on 2.18 acres. Gibson Sotheby's Int'l Realty

This week’s luxury home pick is chock-full of fun amenities and splendid ceilings.

The ranch at 156 Farm St. in Dover hit the market just last week — with 13 rooms, 2.18 acres of land, and a $3,250,000 asking price. Built in 1988, the home offers four bedrooms and five full bathrooms in 9,574 square feet. Tammy DeWolfe of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Step into the modern ranch home and be greeted by a two-story vaulted foyer that leads into a family room with a striking beamed, vaulted ceiling painted powder blue; a floor-to-ceiling fireplace flanked by tall picture windows; and access to a patio and mahogany decks at the rear of the home.

The kitchen, also open to the family room, comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry, save for the 11-by-6-foot island with iron-gray cabinetry at the center. This space also features skylights and two farmhouse sinks, as well as a built-in espresso machine and full-size wine cooler. It connects to a craft studio and pantry, as well as a dining room with a tray ceiling.

The owner’s suite features a vaulted ceiling with skylight, a walk-in closet, and access to a deck. The connected bathroom shows off a double vanity with LED mirrors and a walk-in shower.

Elsewhere on the main floor, an office space includes a coffered ceiling, wainscoting, and a fireplace. The laundry room offers a dog-washing station, and upstairs, two lofted rooms overlook the foyer.

The finished lower level features tile flooring with a wine cellar, full bathroom, two-car garage, and a home theater (painted lavender).

Outside, there’s ample yard and an outbuilding with a stone exterior and fireplace, offering great potential as an art studio or office.

