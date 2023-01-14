Luxury Homes Listed: Scandinavian style gets comfortable in Newton home This newly-built contemporary features two fireplaces and several picture windows. The contemporary unit is on the market for $2,675,000. Matt Surette

Awash in Nordic influence, this newly built home with a stunning double-peaked front is warm and welcoming.

Located at 361 Linwood Ave. in Newtonville, Unit A is 3,657 square feet and offers four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a spacious backyard. The house was built in 2022 and is listed for $2,675,000.

Manuel Sarkis of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing and will host an open house Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The ground-level entrance opens to a foyer with a cantilevered staircase leading to most of the house. Next to the foyer is a 393-square-foot family room with a wet bar, recessed lighting, and wainscoting.

The second level is home to a kitchen and dining area that share an open layout with the living room, which features a gas fireplace and custom shelving for chic storage. The kitchen includes a gas stove and sleek, Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an island with seating for four.

Beyond the kitchen is a covered patio that overlooks the home’s fenced-in backyard and houses a second gas fireplace. Muntinless, nearly-floor-to-ceiling windows combine with the second level’s open floor plan to accentuate the cool and minimalist Scandinavian design motifs throughout the house.

Up another set of cantilevered stairs is the third floor, home to three of the house’s four bedrooms, one of which is the owner suite. The owner suite boasts picture windows and two walk-in closets and is connected to a full bathroom with a double vanity. Each of the third-floor bedrooms has hardwood floors and an attached full bathroom. The third floor also includes a laundry room.

A final, un-cantilevered staircase leads to the fourth floor of the home, where a the fourth bedroom and full bathroom are located.

The 2.2-acre property includes a paved driveway and an attached one-car garage, and it is part of a homeowners association. The fee covers landscaping, master insurance, and snow removal, and the home comes with a one-year builder’s warranty.