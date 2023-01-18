Luxury Homes It’s beginning to look like spring in this Back Bay brownstone Fun interior colors herald a time of renewal and warmer weather in listing on market for $3.37 million. Drone Home Media

With 10-foot ceilings, a seafoam green kitchen, and a library, this Back Bay town house is perfect for a dinner party or a day in the (home) office.

Unit 1 at 321 Dartmouth St. offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It was built in 1869 but underwent major renovations in 2016. Maureen O’Hara of Coldwell Banker Realty-Boston has listed the home for $3,375,000.

This unit’s door opens to a marble foyer. To the left of the foyer is a living room, painted robin’s egg blue, with wood flooring, bay windows, and a gas fireplace flanked by bookshelves.

Drone Home Media – Drone Home Media

To the right of the foyer is a breakfast nook and kitchen, both of which boast seafoam-colored cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances — including a four-burner cooktop and double wall ovens — and a square island that houses a wine cooler. A backsplash of light gray tile covers the spaces above the stove and sink, matching the kitchen’s walls.

Advertisement:

The unit’s dining room and library are also on the first level. The dining room features large windows, wainscoting, and a built-in china cabinet. The library includes a built-in desk and bookshelves on three of its four walls.

A set of stairs in the foyer leads down to the lower level, which houses the unit’s three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and laundry room. The primary bedroom shares a full bath with another bedroom, and the bath features sconces, glass shelving, and a shower/tub combination.

Drone Home Media – Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media – Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media

The third bedroom — which could also be the primary one but is currently used as a study — is connected to another full bathroom with light gray walls, tiling, and a shower bath. This bedroom also has built-in bookshelves, and there’s a walk-in closet just around the corner.

The town house has two outdoor parking spaces and is part of a homeowner’s association.

Drone Home Media – Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media – Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media – Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media

Drone Home Media