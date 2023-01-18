It’s beginning to look like spring in this Back Bay brownstone

Address newsletter
With 10-foot ceilings, a seafoam green kitchen, and a library, this Back Bay town house is perfect for a dinner party or a day in the (home) office.
Unit 1 at 321 Dartmouth St. offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It was built in 1869 but underwent major renovations in 2016. Maureen O’Hara of Coldwell Banker Realty-Boston has listed the home for $3,375,000.
This unit’s door opens to a marble foyer. To the left of the foyer is a living room, painted robin’s egg blue, with wood flooring, bay windows, and a gas fireplace flanked by bookshelves.
To the right of the foyer is a breakfast nook and kitchen, both of which boast seafoam-colored cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances — including a four-burner cooktop and double wall ovens — and a square island that houses a wine cooler. A backsplash of light gray tile covers the spaces above the stove and sink, matching the kitchen’s walls.
The unit’s dining room and library are also on the first level. The dining room features large windows, wainscoting, and a built-in china cabinet. The library includes a built-in desk and bookshelves on three of its four walls.
A set of stairs in the foyer leads down to the lower level, which houses the unit’s three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and laundry room. The primary bedroom shares a full bath with another bedroom, and the bath features sconces, glass shelving, and a shower/tub combination.
The third bedroom — which could also be the primary one but is currently used as a study — is connected to another full bathroom with light gray walls, tiling, and a shower bath. This bedroom also has built-in bookshelves, and there’s a walk-in closet just around the corner.
The town house has two outdoor parking spaces and is part of a homeowner’s association.
