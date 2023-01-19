Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A new St. Regis residence for $6.95 million Unit 5E offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 2,589 square feet. Unit 5E offers floor-to-ceiling windows with waterfront views. JARED KUZIA

This home’s amenities range from waterfront views to butler service.

Unit 5E at 150 Seaport Blvd. is part of the St. Regis Residences, Boston, the first exclusively residential project from the luxury hotel chain. Completed late last year, the 22-floor glass building in the Seaport was first sketched on a cocktail napkin by Copley Place architect Howard Elkus to resemble a sail unfurling in the wind, and is designed for sea level and storm flooding.

Unit 5E offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 2,589 square feet. The residence is listed for $6,950,000 unfurnished, and includes two valet parking spots. Pricing with furnishings is available upon request.

Luxurious details abound in the residence, including dark oak, wide-plank Italian flooring in the living areas and the kitchen, as well as custom Phillip Jefferies wallpaper in the entryway and on a feature wall in the primary bedroom. The open living space is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows and features a Juliet balcony with views of Boston Harbor.

The kitchen shows off a breakfast bar, a honed natural stone backsplash and waterfall countertop, and custom light oak cabinets manufactured in Italy exclusively for the building’s residences. The bathrooms feature honed white marble countertops, floors, and showers. The primary bathroom gets the added luxury of a radiant-heated floor.

While this may be the St. Regis’s first residential-only project, the amenities still resemble that of a five-star hotel. There is a dedicated residential staff, including butlers, concierges, and doormen. A 12,000-square-foot amenity-filled fourth floor includes a business center, catering kitchen, exercise room, HD multi-sport simulator, library, lounge, hot tub, pool, sauna, spa, steam room, wine vault, bar, and two guest suites. Residency also comes with access to a private entrance at SAVR, the restaurant that will take up the first two floors of the building.