Luxury Home of the Week: For $12.95m, a gated Weston mansion with 6 fireplaces

For $12.95m, a gated Weston mansion with 6 fireplaces The home comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths, and a wine cellar. The mansion sit s on 2.4 acres in Weston Country Club area.

A grove of dense, lush greenery and a curved driveway lead up to this pretty estate, a 15-room mansion in the Weston Golf Club area.

The limestone and shingle home at 15 Dogwood Road features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, and a $12,950,000 price tag. Built in 2010, the 14,212-square-foot home sits on 2.4 acres. Kathryn Alphas Richlen of Coldwell Banker Realty-Weston has the listing.

The home features millwork, elegant ceilings, and an elevator. The all-white kitchen shows off two islands with honed and leathered marble countertops and connects to a butler’s pantry as well as a dining room with a bay window and French doors.

The other end of the kitchen leads to an impressive family room. Here, white walls offer a pleasing contrast to a wood-clad cathedral ceiling with custom truss beams. A limestone fireplace (one of six in the home), built-ins, and six 24-pane windows round out the space. An attached three-car garage, a guest suite with a walk-in closet, a home office, library, and living room complete the main level.

The rest of the bedrooms occupy the second floor, including the primary suite. This owner’s space comprises a bedroom with a fireplace, sitting room, private balcony, dressing room, and a bathroom outfitted with dual vanities, two water closets, and a standalone tub situated under a bay window and across from a fireplace.

The four additional bedrooms on this floor are all suites, complete with Calacatta and limestone bathrooms with radiant-heat flooring.

The lower level includes a gym with q mirrored wall and barre, sauna, home theater, wet bar, and wine cellar. The home’s verdant grounds include English gardens, bluestone patios, a fire pit, and a heated pool and spa.

