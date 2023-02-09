For $2.24m, a Scituate mansion that will have you (rock) climbing the walls

Address newsletter
In this Scituate home, you can climb a mountain by day and curl up by the fire at night — all without leaving the house.
Situated on a 0.93-acre property, this 5,404-square-foot Colonial offers five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a rock-climbing wall. Kelly Dunn Turner of Coldwell Banker Realty in Hingham has listed 43 Garrison Drive for $2,249,000.
Through the front doors is a foyer that leads to a 414-square-foot kitchen with a farmhouse sink and white Shaker-style cabinets, white countertops, and stainless steel appliances — except for the refrigerator, which is clad in cabinetry. In the center of the eat-in kitchen is an island with seating for three and storage, as well a fireplace. The flooring throughout is cherry, and the first floor also features a wet bar and a dining room with a bay window.
The first floor also is home to a half bath with unique wallpaper, as well as a living room and mudroom with ample storage and bead-board walls. On the same floor, a 400-square-foot family room connects via French doors to a three-season porch with a gas fieldstone fireplace and muntin-less windows.
Up star-carpeted steps to the second level are the house’s five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Four of the five bedrooms boast walk-in closets, and the primary bathroom includes a claw-foot soaking tub, a walk-in shower, and a double vanity. The other bathrooms come with glass-door showers, as well as sconce lighting, double vanities, and light-colored tiling for a squeaky-clean appearance.
The home’s attic has been finished to create a 372-square-foot office space with dormers for ample natural light.
The lower level of the home offers space to exercise even during the coldest Massachusetts winters. With a rock-climbing wall, home gym, and ballet bar, this basement could satisfy many fitness needs.
The home has an attached two-car garage.
