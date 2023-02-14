For $2.68m, a South End home with 12-foot ceilings and picture windows

Address Newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
From its home gym to its steam shower to its Italian marble kitchen, this South End apartment offers luxury in every corner.
Unit 5-6 at 64 E. Brookline St. is in a building that dates to 1899, but the unit was recently renovated. The 2,826-square-foot apartment offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms for $2,675,000. The Sprogis Neale Doherty Team has the listing.
The open-floor plan feels even more spacious, thanks to 12-foot ceilings and picture windows.
The front door opens to a dining area with pendant lighting. Hardwood floors and white walls begin in the dining area and run throughout the house. Adjacent to the dining area is a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and backsplash, flat-panel cabinets, and a wine fridge.
Past the dining area is the living room, where a bejeweled drum chandelier and gas fireplace pair with exposed ceilings and metal window muntins to create a luxurious-yet-industrial vibe. Two steps up from the living room is a carpeted den.
A hallway leads to the home’s two bathrooms and three bedrooms, including its 495-square-foot primary bedroom, which boasts a 100-square-foot walk-in closet. Like the living room, the primary bathroom has picture windows, white walls, and hardwood floors.
The primary bathroom offers a double vanity, wall-to-wall mirrors, a soaking tub, and a steam shower. Picture windows keep the space bright and airy.
Across the hall from the primary bedroom are the other two bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home gym. The other features floor-to-ceiling built-in storage. The second bathroom includes a frameless mirror and semi-frameless shower, a single vanity, and flat-panel cabinets for storage.
The apartment comes with two parking spaces.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.