Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $6.69m, a renovated condo steps from Harvard Square The mid-rise unit spans 2,780 square feet on one level. Unit 311 at 130 Mount Auburn St. in Cambridge is listed for $6,690,000. Jack Vatcher

It may be located steps from the Harvard campus, but this property feels nothing like a college dormitory.

With private balconies and bespoke details, 130 Mount Auburn St., Unit 311, is on the market for $6,690,000. The mid-rise condo offers four bedrooms and five full bathrooms in 2,780 square feet. Tracy Campion of Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate has the listing.

The home was completely renovated last year and resides in the University Green complex in Cambridge, just a block from Harvard Square. The one-level property features soundproofing, custom-built doors, and an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and hardwood floors.

Inside, an open living and dining space offers glass sliding doors to a balcony on either end. There’s a built-in entertainment center in the living space leading to a paneled green dining room.

The kitchen features a farmhouse sink and white cabinetry with gold hardware, a patterned tile backsplash, and a wood-top black island that seats four. A periwinkle blue Smeg refrigerator tops off the space.

Each bedroom in the home is carpeted, and the primary suite offers separate bathrooms. This sale includes two secure-access garage parking spaces. The building offers an elevator, 24-hour concierge, a common herb and flower garden, and an interior garden courtyard.

