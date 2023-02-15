Luxury Home of the Week: For $6.69m, a renovated condo steps from Harvard Square

Address newsletter
It may be located steps from the Harvard campus, but this property feels nothing like a college dormitory.
With private balconies and bespoke details, 130 Mount Auburn St., Unit 311, is on the market for $6,690,000. The mid-rise condo offers four bedrooms and five full bathrooms in 2,780 square feet. Tracy Campion of Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate has the listing.
The home was completely renovated last year and resides in the University Green complex in Cambridge, just a block from Harvard Square. The one-level property features soundproofing, custom-built doors, and an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and hardwood floors.
Inside, an open living and dining space offers glass sliding doors to a balcony on either end. There’s a built-in entertainment center in the living space leading to a paneled green dining room.
The kitchen features a farmhouse sink and white cabinetry with gold hardware, a patterned tile backsplash, and a wood-top black island that seats four. A periwinkle blue Smeg refrigerator tops off the space.
Each bedroom in the home is carpeted, and the primary suite offers separate bathrooms. This sale includes two secure-access garage parking spaces. The building offers an elevator, 24-hour concierge, a common herb and flower garden, and an interior garden courtyard.
