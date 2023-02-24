Luxury Homes You can rent Tom Brady’s Tampa home If you don't have $60,000 a month to spend, you'd better drop back and punt on this one. The Tampa home he stayed in has six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and 6,500 square feet of living space. Susan Carnes

Out with the Tom, and in with the you?

Tom Brady’s retirement — for real this time, he says — means he doesn’t have much use for his home in Tampa’s Davis Islands neighborhood. The six-bedroom, 6.5-bath home was built in 2019 and is now available for rent for $60,000 a month, Realtor.com first reported. The 6,550-square-foot home at 588 Riviera Drive was previously on the market last fall for nearly $12.5 million.

While Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, both featured the home in posts to social media during their time living there, it is unclear whether the couple owned it or rented. They initially rented another home owned by former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter on Davis Islands after their move to Tampa following Brady’s exit from the New England Patriots.

Allan Mezrah, a real estate agent with The Toni Everett Co., has the listing but did not respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.

The contemporary features views of Tampa Bay and sleek finishes throughout. The first-floor primary bedroom comes with 13-foot windows, while all of the bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. The primary bathroom also features 13-foot windows and a soaking bathtub for two. The primary suite includes a connected office and a half bath.

The home also comes with an elevator, four-car garage, rooftop terrace, and a custom wine cellar. There is also a kitchen featuring Wolf appliances and a Sub-Zero, double-door refrigerator.

Having a piece of Brady doesn’t come cheap.

The hefty rental price comes amid reports that a jar of beach sand, supposedly from the exact spot the ex-Patriot quarterback filmed his recent retirement video, was approaching a $100,000 price tag after receiving 119 bids on eBay, according to the The Wall Street Journal.

Even the photographer of the Brady mansion listing had her own brush with celebrity several years back.

Susan Carnes, owner of the Tampa-based FASTPIX photography firm, is not just a real estate photographer. The Delta Air Lines flight attendant of 38 years made headlines a decade ago for running to assist a passenger who gave birth on a flight she was working on between Africa and Atlanta.

