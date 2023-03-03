Luxury Home of the Week: A serene Nantucket estate for $11.95 million

Address Newsletter
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
This week’s luxury home pick will have you dreaming of the summer season.
Located in Siasconset on Nantucket, 35 Burnell St.’s amenities include airy living spaces, a saltwater pool, and custom millwork. The home is by architectural firm Emeritus and Courtney Hanig Interiors, and is listed for $11,950,000. It measures 6,359 square feet across three levels with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.
The Yates Team of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.
A two-story foyer welcomes visitors with a glass staircase, Dutch lap walls, and custom-stained hardwood floors. The accompanying two-story living area includes a family room with a gas fireplace and a kitchen showing off a large island with a Michelangelo marble countertop. This space also features custom ceiling millwork with beams and v-groove, more Dutch lap walls, and sliding doors to a bluestone patio and backyard.
The dining room features an elegant vaulted ceiling, direct access to a covered back porch, and a wet bar offering a mini refrigerator and wine cooler.
Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms, all with built-in bookshelves, a walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Only one, however, features a westward-facing deck.
Down on the lower level, there’s a recreation room and two additional ensuite bedrooms — both with bay windows, and one with an adjacent bunk room featuring a built-in bench and playful green paint job. This level also features backyard access, a radiant-heated porcelain floor, and plenty of storage space.
But the luxury doesn’t stop outdoors. On the landscaped half-acre lot, there’s a saltwater pool and hot tub with a bluestone deck and walkway, mature trees offering privacy, a bluestone patio, and back porch with a fireplace, seating, and table perfect for al fresco dining.
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.