Luxury Homes Who goes there? A bright Newport mansion with a Medieval-style watchtower The Gilded Age home comes with eight bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and a $4,500,000 price tag. Architect George Champlin Mason Sr. built the home for himself in 1873.

This Newport mansion was built in during America’s Gilded Age and has all the rich jewel tones and raised ceilings to show for it. The Rhode Island mansion has space for every activity, from baking bread in its brick oven to curling up with a book by one of its many fireplaces to stargazing from the Medieval-style watchtower in the backyard.

Listed for $4,500,000, 31 Old Beach Road in Newport offers eight bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms. The 5,363-square-foot mansion sits on a 0.36-acre lot. Karin Jackson of Newport Living Group at Lila Delman/Compass has the listing.

George Champlin Mason Sr. built this luxury listing in 1873 for his personal use. While Mason built more than 100 homes, this mansion is one of fewer than 40 remaining, according to Candice Sandman of Newport Living Group. It has even been the subject of a book.

Outside, the mansion is bright blue with white gingerbread trim. Inside, the renovated “Woodbine Cottage” includes a wine cellar in the basement and a gas fireplace in several rooms. Upstairs, a finished attic with shiplap walls serves as a playroom. And in the backyard, a three-story watchtower is the perfect place to stargaze.

The home’s kitchen features open shelving and cream Shaker-style cabinets. Stainless steel appliances — save for the brick oven — and an island with seating provide a touch of modernity among the otherwise rustic space.

The living room and study are decorated with crown molding, built-in shelving, and elegant chandeliers. Both rooms have single-hung windows with muntins.

Each bedroom boasts hardwood floors and a pop of color, either in paint, printed wallpaper, or a combination of the two. Crown molding adds an element of luxury in each room. The bathrooms boast similar patterns, complete with newly tiled showers and claw-foot bathtubs.

In the basement, a separate living space complete with a bedroom, living area, and kitchenette is ready for guests.