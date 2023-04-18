Luxury Homes This Boston penthouse has a bedroom with a glass floor. Price: $2.49m. The Fort Point unit comes with two-bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a two-sided fireplace, and deeded garage parking. The unit features high ceilings and a wall of windows that reaches into the primary suite on the second floor. Drone Home Media

A floating glass floor in the main bedroom accents the sheer translucent design throughout this magnificent two-story penthouse condo in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood.

. – Drone Home Media

Caroline Morson, vice president at Compass Real Estate, has the listing at 21 Wormwood St., a 117-unit development known as Fort Port Place, located in the heart of New England’s oldest artist community. No. 601 offers two bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1,744 square feet of warm white and soft gray ethereal living space listed at $2,499,000.

Upon entering the first floor, one has a full view straight through the unit of the two-level, floor-to-ceiling windows, which have impressive motorized sheer curtains. The 782-square-foot, open-concept living and dining area features a custom matte-enamel double-sided fireplace. A wall of white brick on the right spans the length of the unit at 41.5 feet.

. – Drone Home Media

The understated step-up kitchen on the left offers sleek Italian custom resin cabinetry and countertops with a warm, white stone-finish look. A 25-foot-long wall of door houses the refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and other appliances, along with a pantry. The stovetop and oven are built into the island, which seats eight. The entire space comes with soft halo lighting and matching translucent sphere fixtures that hang at the top of the staircase and in the main bedroom.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The first-floor full bath has a white marble tile wall, floating toilet, a Duravit sink, and a gray striated ceramic tile shower. A stacked washer/dryer sits behind a door in a vestibule leading to the bath.

Advertisement:

Flooring throughout the first-level living space is large-scale ceramic tile made with a warm sand finish complimenting the custom cabinetry. The ceilings are 11 feet high, but 10 feet on the second level — all with exposed beams.

The glass floor design in the main bedroom, which sits at the top of a floating staircase, is the only such one in the complex. The ¾-inch-thick glass is supported by steel framing and flows into dark taupe honed-concrete flooring. The 246- square-foot bedroom is encased floor to ceiling in glass facing a window that stretches down to the floor of the living room on the lower level, offering a view through the glass floor above.

. – Drone Home Media

A soaking tub at the far rear of the bedroom allows for a full view out the window, yet remains private given the setback. The main bath behind, with a heated floor and walk-in steam shower, is wrapped in gray and white quartz walls and has a luxurious custom poured-resin vanity and sink.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

A half bath across from the main bedroom has a matching custom poured-resin vanity and sink with soft black fixtures and a mirrored barn door that hides a wine bar and storage area.

The honed-concrete flooring continues down the hall to the guest bedroom with a Murphy bed. A bedroom door opens to a private, 93-square-foot rooftop patio with teak flooring and a balcony. The space is surrounded by nautical ropes on one side and a faux greenery wall on the other.

Advertisement:

The penthouse unit comes with electric forced-hot air heating and central air, both with individual unit controls. An attached underground, heated garage is included. There is a monthly homeowners fee of $797.

Would you want a bedroom with a glass floor? Would you want a bedroom with a glass floor? (Required) Yes! No way. I could be convinced... Share your reasoning. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.