Luxury Homes Room for Fido: This South Boston listing has a built-in doghouse And for the humans, there's a wet bar, wine wall, and home office.

Located at 664 E. Sixth St. in South Boston, this three-level single-family home has something special in every room, from 11-foot coffered ceilings to a custom interior doghouse.

Your cats may like it, too.

The 2,031-square-foot home was built circa 1900 but fully renovated to include an office, wet bar, and custom closets. The home offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and Mario DeCristofaro of the Gorfinkle Group at eXp Realty have listed it for $1,695,000.

Inside, beiges and grays meet cream and black accents for a modern but cozy atmosphere. Hardwood floors, tile laid herringbone style, and board-and-batten walls add simple-yet-elegant textures throughout the space, which is illuminated by a variety of modern chandeliers.

The front door opens to the main level, which includes the home’s dining and living rooms, kitchen, and half bathroom. The dining room has gray walls and a bay window that sheds light on an illuminated wine wall. The open floor plan flows into the living room, which features a gas fireplace clad in shiny black brick. Built-in shelving provides storage below the mantel.

Next comes the kitchen, which has herringbone floors and the same gray walls as the rest of the main level. White Shaker-style cabinets provide storage space above and below quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Floating shelves, exposed brick, and a herringbone backsplash add to the charm of the space.

The home’s three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. The 168-square-foot primary bedroom includes two custom-built walk-in closets. Around the corner, the first full bathroom features a rain shower with illuminated shelving and a double vanity.

The other two bedrooms have light gray walls and sliding-door closets, and the second full bathroom features a single vanity and a combination shower-bathtub with a herringbone tile backsplash.

The family and laundry rooms, wet bar, and office space are on the lower level, which offers a black exposed-brick wall, built-in shelving, and a reading nook. The pet nook is also on the lower level, built under the stairs.

Just bring your furry friends and their favorite pet beds.