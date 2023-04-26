Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A mid-century modern in Lexington with stunning windows Built in 1985, the 5,930-square-foot mansion was expanded in 2006. The mid-century modern home at 3 Barberry Road in Lexington features floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. Megan Booth

Floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and skylights define this week’s Luxury Home of the Week pick, located in the Five Fields neighborhood of Lexington. Its earthy color palette, wood exterior, and enormous windows marry the mid-century modern interior to the natural world.

The mansion at 3 Barberry Road offers seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The 5,930-square-foot property, listed by The Janovitz + Tse Team of Compass, has a $2,595,000 price tag.

The home was built in 1985 and underwent a sizable expansion and upgrades in 2006, including the addition of a primary bedroom suite. The original wing of the second floor features a bedroom with a fireplace, plus four additional bedrooms, a library, and a home office. A bridge overlooking the living area connects to the newer wing, made up of a primary suite with a private balcony, walk-in closet, and an adjoining bathroom featuring a double vanity, shower, and over ow tub with jets.

On the first floor, the home offers an open floor plan with dyed-concrete floors with radiant heat. There’s a great room amid soaring floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the home, as well as a step-down family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard. A sitting area off the mudroom attaches to a two-car garage.

The kitchen features an island with a sink and stovetop, as well as a breakfast bar, while the dining room, with deck access, offers rows of windows and built-ins. The lower level includes a suite with a walk-in closet, an exercise room, and a playroom.

This contemporary sits on 0.85 of an acre and abuts more than 5 acres of neighborhood common land, including a community swimming pool.