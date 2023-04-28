Luxury Homes Exclusive: For $7.99m, a 7-bedroom Needham mansion with a church-inspired wet bar The 10,000-square-foot-plus home also comes with a sauna, gym, wine cellar, and swimming pool. The mansion at 32 Parkman Way in Needham has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. JFW Photography

Grand chandeliers and arched windows are just the tip of the luxurious iceberg at this Needham mansion.

The 10,909-square-foot estate at 32 Parkman Way offers seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms and is situated on a 4.88-acre lot. Paul Grover of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties has listed the property for $7,995,000.

The estate was built in 1930 but recently renovated to include a myriad of modern features like a wine cellar, movie theater, and a home gym with a sauna.

. – JFW Photography

“From the apple trees lining the driveway that were sourced from an orchard in South Carolina to the light fixtures in the foyer that were imported from Italy, reimagining this iconic manor into a world-class estate was an undertaking that knew no bounds,” Grover said.

Advertisement:

A foyer with a vaulted ceiling, a curvy staircase, and checkered tile floors greets guests. Through the foyer is a living room with pale blue walls and a vaulted ceiling.

. – JFW Photography

Floor-to-ceiling windows help natural light flood the room, illuminating the intricate crown molding, dark hardwood floors, and two pendant chandeliers.

Also on the main level is the home’s kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner gas cooktop. An island with seating for five sits in the middle of the space, which has white recessed-panel cabinetry and two beaded chandeliers.

. – JFW Photography

The main level is also home to a family room with beige walls and a coffered ceiling, as well as two pantries and a church-inspired wet bar with vaulted ceilings and a candle chandelier. The 2,913-square-foot patio overlooks the backyard.

. – JFW Photography

Five of the estate’s six bedrooms are upstairs, including the 345-square-foot primary suite. The suite boasts two walk-in closets and an attached office with a balcony. The primary bathroom has a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower.

. – JFW Photography

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are on a third above-ground level, in the home’s finished attic space. The attic is also home to the gym, sauna, and a sitting room. Downstairs, the finished basement is complete with a wine cellar and in-home movie theater with eight reclining leather chairs.

. – JFW Photography

Despite all its modern additions, Grover said, this estate has no shortage of historic flair.

Advertisement:

“You can feel the home’s presence immediately,” Grover said. “It exudes this romantic grandeur of the past that cannot be re-created today.”