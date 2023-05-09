Luxury Homes Listed: For $6.5 million, a Newport estate known as the Ivy Tower Inside the preparatory school turned private residence. Measuring 7,373 square feet, the 9-bed, 8-bath (6 full, 2 half) property, which is set on 1.2 acres behind gates, features a stunning stone facade. George Gray, Marial Maher, Connection Street Media



533 Bellevue Avenue was built in 1887-1888 for Harriet Pond by J.D. Johnston, one of the most prolific architectural professionals working in Newport, R.I., at the time. While it served as a preparatory school in the 1950s, it soon returned to being a private residence.

“You’re essentially buying a piece of history,” said Marlen Oliva of RE/MAX Professionals, who has the listing.

Measuring 7,373 square feet, the 9-bed, 8-bath (6 full, 2 half) property, which is set on 1.2 acres behind gates, features a stunning stone facade.

Step inside to the grand foyer, which features an elegant sitting area and one of 8 fireplaces in the home, as well as a grand staircase. To the right is the formal living room, while the sitting room, or library, is on the left.

The kitchen features a breakfast nook and a comfortable dining area, as well as proximity to the formal dining room which is located through the bar and laundry room area. You’ll find high, intricate ceilings and another fireplace.

A solarium off the kitchen serves as the perfect spot to relax in the sunshine. A second staircase nearby leads up to the second floor, which is home to several bedrooms including the luxurious primary suite. There, you’ll find a fireplace, a primary bathroom, and an oversized closet with extensive storage and an additional fireplace.

The third floor, which is reachable by the back staircase, features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional sitting room that could function as an extra office.

The property’s outdoor space is also a tremendous asset. There’s a large swimming pool with a patio that’s ideal for entertaining. A full-size tennis court is ready for playing and is incredibly private behind trees. An additional half-bathroom and changing room are easily accessible off the patio under the home, and there’s also a two-car garage beside the pool.

But with other pieces of Gilded Age history surrounding it, Ivy Tower’s legendary backstory creates a timeless allure.

“Not only is it a historic landmark, but it’s also surrounded by history landmarks,” Oliva said. “Your neighbors are famous mansions, like the Rosecliff and the Marble House.”