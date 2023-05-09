Mid-century home in Westport listed for $2.69 million

Address Newsletter
This Westport listing will have your friends and family begging to visit. Luckily, a guest cottage is part of the property.
Situated on a 2.74-acre lot, 5 Fairview Ave. offers four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 3,002 square feet of indoor space. Eleanor Wickes and Liz Kinnane, of Mott and Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, co-listed the property for $2,690,000.
The property includes a heated saltwater swimming pool, a tennis court, and a one-bedroom, half-bathroom guest cottage with a washer, dryer, kitchenette, and outdoor shower.
Vaulted ceilings, skylights, and picture windows fill this mid-century home with natural light. A dusty orange front door opens to a foyer with views into the backyard. To the right is the living room, which has hardwood floors and a sputnik chandelier. Built-in bookshelves line one wall, and a sliding glass door occupies the other.
The open floor plan leads to the kitchen, which features quartz countertops, white flat-panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and bright white subway tile backsplash. A breakfast bar with seating for four separates the kitchen and living spaces.
Across the foyer is another living area with hardwood floors, 16-foot ceilings, and a fireplace set in stone.
The primary bedroom and bathroom are also on the main level. The bedroom includes a walk-in closet and the bathroom features a walk-in shower, double vanity, and soaking tub.
A sitting area with a skylight, reading nook, and built-in shelving is located upstairs along with three bedrooms and a mixed-use space with a fireplace. The upper level boasts 12-foot ceilings.
The lower level offers a game room, an exercise room, and a crawl space.
