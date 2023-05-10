Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: Newton Victorian with a modern interior for $4.95 million Including contemporary light fixtures and patterned carpets. 18 Sewall St. was built in 1880 and renovated in 2012. DRONE HOME MEDIA

This home may be a classic Victorian from the curb, but beyond that baby blue exterior lies 10 rooms with 21st-century flair.

Listed for $4,950,000, 18 Sewall St. in Newton includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 4,848 square feet of living space. Built in 1880, the property underwent a renovation in 2012. Jayne Friedberg, of Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, has the listing.

. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

A covered porch and porte-cochère usher visitors into the home. The main floor includes multiple living spaces, a dining room with a fireplace, and a glam black-and-white kitchen with custom cabinetry, an oversized island, and herringbone pattern floor.

. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

The primary suite — complete with two walk-in closets — is located on the second floor. This bedroom features a coat of black paint, funky patterned carpet, and vaulted ceiling, while the adjoining bathroom includes a double vanity and freestanding bathtub. Two additional bedrooms and a hexagonal office complete this level. Two more bedrooms are located on the third floor, including the loudest of the bunch, which sports zebra print carpeting and purple walls.

. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

Outside on the 0.39-acre lot, there is a roomy stone patio overlooking the grounds. Additional amenities include a heated driveway and two-story carriage house offering a gym and lounge.