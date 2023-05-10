Luxury Home of the Week: Newton Victorian with a modern interior for $4.95 million

Address Newsletter
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
This home may be a classic Victorian from the curb, but beyond that baby blue exterior lies 10 rooms with 21st-century flair.
Listed for $4,950,000, 18 Sewall St. in Newton includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 4,848 square feet of living space. Built in 1880, the property underwent a renovation in 2012. Jayne Friedberg, of Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, has the listing.
A covered porch and porte-cochère usher visitors into the home. The main floor includes multiple living spaces, a dining room with a fireplace, and a glam black-and-white kitchen with custom cabinetry, an oversized island, and herringbone pattern floor.
The primary suite — complete with two walk-in closets — is located on the second floor. This bedroom features a coat of black paint, funky patterned carpet, and vaulted ceiling, while the adjoining bathroom includes a double vanity and freestanding bathtub. Two additional bedrooms and a hexagonal office complete this level. Two more bedrooms are located on the third floor, including the loudest of the bunch, which sports zebra print carpeting and purple walls.
Outside on the 0.39-acre lot, there is a roomy stone patio overlooking the grounds. Additional amenities include a heated driveway and two-story carriage house offering a gym and lounge.
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.