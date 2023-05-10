Luxury Homes

Luxury Home of the Week: Newton Victorian with a modern interior for $4.95 million

Including contemporary light fixtures and patterned carpets.

18 Sewall St. Newton MA exterior
18 Sewall St. was built in 1880 and renovated in 2012. DRONE HOME MEDIA

By Megan O'Brien

This home may be a classic Victorian from the curb, but beyond that baby blue exterior lies 10 rooms with 21st-century flair. 

Listed for $4,950,000, 18 Sewall St. in Newton includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 4,848 square feet of living space. Built in 1880, the property underwent a renovation in 2012. Jayne Friedberg, of Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, has the listing. 

18 Sewall St. Newton MA family room
. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

A covered porch and porte-cochère usher visitors into the home. The main floor includes multiple living spaces, a dining room with a fireplace, and a glam black-and-white kitchen with custom cabinetry, an oversized island, and herringbone pattern floor.

18 Sewall St Newton MA kitchen
. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

The primary suite — complete with two walk-in closets — is located on the second floor. This bedroom features a coat of black paint, funky patterned carpet, and vaulted ceiling, while the adjoining bathroom includes a double vanity and freestanding bathtub. Two additional bedrooms and a hexagonal office complete this level. Two more bedrooms are located on the third floor, including the loudest of the bunch, which sports zebra print carpeting and purple walls. 

18 Sewall St. Newton MA primary bedroom
. – DRONE HOME MEDIA
18 Sewall St. Newton MA bedroom
. – DRONE HOME MEDIA

Outside on the 0.39-acre lot, there is a roomy stone patio overlooking the grounds. Additional amenities include a heated driveway and two-story carriage house offering a gym and lounge.