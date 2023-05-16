Peek inside a $2.95 million mansion in the Berkshires

Address Newsletter
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Last week we fawned over homes in Williamstown. And we’re not done yet — thanks to this $2.9 million mansion in the Berkshires with stunning views of Mount Greylock and Vermont’s Green Mountains.
Offering five bedrooms and eight baths (five full, three half), 115 Purple Mountain Pass is a meticulous blend of the outdoors and elegance. The 8,992-square-foot home is on a 42-acre lot. Maureen Dietze of Alton & Westall Real Estate Agency has the listing.
Vaulted ceilings and exposed wood beams provide a luxurious log cabin atmosphere in the living room. Picture windows allow a stunning view of the mountains. A stone-clad fireplace with built-in shelving serves as a grounding centerpiece for the space.
A foyer with a vaulted ceiling and candlestick chandelier welcomes guests. A few steps forward is a sitting room with picture windows and vaulted ceilings. On the right, the kitchen and living area mesh via the open floor plan, separated by a breakfast bar with seating for six.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner stove and double oven. The walls are lined with cream-colored beaded cabinetry, and a wine fridge is tucked under one of the countertops.
With five bedrooms, 115 Purple Mountain Pass has space for guests. The primary bedroom offers picture windows but drapes that nearly extend to the ceiling for privacy. The en-suite bathroom includes a soaking tub under a bay window, as well as a double vanity.
Each bedroom boasts views of the mountains.
On the lower level, a game room with a wet bar and fireplace also features exposed timber and offers access to the fire pit and terraced pool.
An attached garage provides three parking spaces.
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.