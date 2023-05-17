Luxury Homes Listed: Peek inside a Victorian on Boston’s Malibu Beach The home comes with five bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 4,000-plus feet of living space -- and a great view of a Boston landmark. The home is in Savin Hill's Over the Bridge section. Anfuso Imaging

This breathtaking home abuts Malibu Beach in Dorchester’s Savin Hill neighborhood and boasts a full view, just across the water, of a Boston landmark: the Rainbow Swash Tank.

The Italianate Victorian at 213 Savin Hill Ave. is listed at $2,250,000. It offers five bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 4,003 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.29-acre lot. Jamie Iacoi of Great Spaces ERA has the listing.

Once one steps through the period (replicated) double front doors, a magnificent view of the water and colorful tank come into full view straight down the hall through the kitchen’s glass doors.

One will find 10.6-foot ceilings and new recessed lighting throughout, and elegant period crown molding in each room that are painted in either soft grays, beiges, greenish-yellows, or whites. Original restored-oak flooring spans the first level, including in the half bathroom.

From the front door, a fireplaced office space sits on the right and boasts built-in shelving and a walk-out bow window. It offers access to a half bath with a white pedestal sink and window.

Found to the left of the entrance, the living room features a walk-out bow window, a ceiling medallion, and architrave molding.

At the end of the hallway and to the right is a lovely kitchen with white custom cabinetry, white-and-gray striated marble countertops, a matching backsplash, and an island with seating for four, a sink, and a built-in microwave. All of the Thermador Professional appliances are stainless steel, including a six-burner gas stovetop and griddle, a gas oven, and a side oven and warmer. French doors open to an expansive two-story veranda that spans the entire width of the house and overlooks the beach.

The veranda has balusters and arches indicative of the Victorian era. A staircase leads to a matching smaller, uncovered deck on the second level.

To the left of the kitchen sits a dining room with a walk-out bow window and French doors that open to the veranda. A wide, arched doorway connects the dining and living rooms.

Because the home has gas, forced hot-water heat, most of the first-floor rooms have Runtal baseboards. The second floor is heated via traditional baseboards only.

An elegant, handcrafted oak staircase leads up to the second floor, which houses five bedrooms and two full baths. The bedrooms range in size from 140 square feet to 238 square feet. The flooring is a mix of original restored pine and oak.

At the top of the stairs, a short hallway to the right leads to one of the baths, which features a luxurious soaking tub, a European-style floating vanity with gray-and-white striated marble flooring and a walk-in shower with a built-in seat surrounded by matching gray-and-white ceramic tile.

On the other side of the bathroom, there is a laundry room with a Bosch gas washer and dryer, a quartz counter for folding, cabinetry, and quartz tile walls.

At the far end of a hallway, one finds the second full bath, which features a penny tile floor, a walk-in shower, fixtures with a brushed-black finish, and a single vanity with a quartz top.

Stairs lead to an unfinished attic with pine flooring, two dormers, and stairs to a widow’s walk.

The basement is also unfinished.

The lot offers a storage shed, stepping stones to a fenced-in yard, a driveway in which three vehicles can park in tandem, and a double gate that opens to the Malibu Beach boardwalk and beach.

The property is less than a half mile from Savin Hill Station on the Red Line.