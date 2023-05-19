Luxury Homes Mansion owned by a Boston Chicken founder serves up a heaping helping of mid-century modern The franchise later became Boston Market. Home comes with five bedrooms, a library, courtyard, pool, sauna, two offices, and more. The library features custom shelving, numerous windows, and bookshelves with Lutron lighting. Remark Vision

Single-floor living never served up something so luxurious and mid-century modern.

The mansion at 50 Crestwood Road in West Newton Hill is a five-bed, six-bath (four full, two half) home listed at $6,395,000. Measuring 6,500 square feet, the home blends mid-century modern design with a Zen garden feel.

Located at the end of a long driveway on a 1.32-acre property, the home welcomes guests through a foyer with a large skylight. They can head directly outside through the sliding doors to the center courtyard or continue on to a living room with a wall of windows.

Mary Ann Tecce of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing. Tecce had sold the home to George Naddaff and his wife, Marti, 10 years ago. Naddaff was born to a Lebanese family in Boston’s South End and started off shining shoes. He went on to become one of the people behind Boston Chicken, which became Boston Market. He died in 2022.

The kitchen features rich wood accents, as well as two ovens, a warming drawer, a wine refrigerator, two dishwashers, and a computer nook. A full walk-in pantry offers extensive storage space. Off the kitchen is the dining room, which boasts an entire wall of windows overlooking the front yard, providing the perfect scenery for a meal.

There are four bedrooms on the main floor, including the luxurious primary suite, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and an expansive walk-in closet. The adjoining bathroom features two vanities, separated by a glass-block shower, a classic element of mid-century design. There’s also a dry sauna.

The main floor also offers two offices, one a former bedroom. The stunning library is equipped with Lutron shelf lighting. Next door, the mudroom has a partial kitchen, full bathroom, and a storage area and leads to a three-car garage with beautiful cedar doors.

The lower level houses the fifth bedroom, a full bathroom, a family room, a stainless steel kitchen, and an exercise room with a mirrored wall. A door provides easy access to the backyard pool area, which was recently improved with a new heater and pump. In addition to the expansive patio space, there’s a cooking station and a meditation path that lines the property, which is fenced.

