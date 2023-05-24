Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A $12m Berkshires compound with movable glass walls The property also includes three cottages and equestrian facilities. This New Marlborough home features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that slide open. Nick Laroche

Situated on a whopping 298 acres, this escape in the Berkshires features a main residence that feels like an opulent treehouse.

Located at an undisclosed address in New Marlborough, the $12,000,000 offering is the fruit of a collaboration between award-winning architect Tom Kundig and high-profile landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith. The home was created for a pair of art historians in 2014.

The home offers nine bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 8,623 square feet of living space. The property comprises the main residence, two cottages, a caretaker’s home, equestrian facilities, and nearly 300 private acres with fields, fruit trees, trails, and more. Elle Villetto of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

The main home’s entry level includes a wine cellar, laundry room, two-car garage, and steel-frame staircase up to the main floor. Here lies what is arguably the residence’s most captivating feature: walls of floor-to-ceiling glass that slide open with a hand-wheel pulley system to expose the interior to the Berkshires air. There are also electronically operated sun shades and screens hidden above the cedar ceiling for keeping out bugs and glare.

The open floor plan includes a great room, an 11-foot ceiling, two-sided fireplace, music room, and kitchen. This level also contains an office, two en-suite bedrooms, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet and soaking tub.

Across a swimming pond are two guest cottages that sleep eight to 10 people and offer hardwood floors and newly renovated bathrooms. The caretaker’s cottage, located near a covered bridge on the property, features two bedrooms, newly renovated bathrooms, and a farmhouse porch.

The New Marlborough property is also home to a collection of equestrian facilities, including a six-stall barn, paddocks, and indoor and outdoor riding arenas with Olympic-grade footing, as well as a climate-controlled storage facility with an office.