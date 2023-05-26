Luxury Homes

4 stunning homes for a Memorial Day cookout

Hot dogs, hamburgers, veggies? With the grill space in these outdoor kitchens, there's no need to limit what you serve at your holiday party.

Colonial home with backyard patio and in-ground patio.
Located at 119 Fairbank Road, Sudbury, this home has a back patio perfect for grilling. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

With Memorial Day approaching, Boston is ready to kick off summer with a weekend outdoors, and the weather forecast couldn’t be nicer. Whether it’s a cookout full of fan favorites or a playlist with all the summer bops, our readers know what they want in a Memorial Day party. If it were up to us, we’d host at one of these homes:

***

91 Rockport Road, Weston

Red brick colonial surrounded by trees on 2.85-acre lot.
. – MLS
Outdoor kitchen with grill, brick oven, and built-in storage.
. – MLS
Patio with stairs leading down to outdoor kitchen.
. – MLS

$5,890,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,500 square feet

🌳 2.85-acre lot

Open house Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

31 Green Lane, Weston

Contemporary home illuminated at night behind wooden gate.
. – MLS
Backyard with patio, in-ground swimming pool, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen with grill and dining table.
. – MLS
Outdoor grill, stove and dining table on patio covered by wooden pergola.
. – MLS

$8,399,000

5 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 1 half bath

9,575 square feet

🌳 1.98-acre lot

Take the video tour.

***

108 Lincoln St., Unit 6B, Leather District

Rooftop patio and outdoor kitchen with dining and living area, grill, and counter space.
. – MLS
Outdoor patio with living area, dining table, and grill.
. – MLS

$2,250,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,436 square feet

119 Fairbank Road, Sudbury

Aerial view of colonial home with brick patio and outdoor, in-ground pool.
. – MLS
Patio with outdoor seating, brick oven, grill, and blue umbrellas.
. – MLS
Patio with grill, brick oven, and firepit.
. – MLS

$1,999,000

4 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

7,167 square feet

🌳 1.5-acre lot