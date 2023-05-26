4 stunning homes for a Memorial Day cookout

Address Newsletter
With Memorial Day approaching, Boston is ready to kick off summer with a weekend outdoors, and the weather forecast couldn’t be nicer. Whether it’s a cookout full of fan favorites or a playlist with all the summer bops, our readers know what they want in a Memorial Day party. If it were up to us, we’d host at one of these homes:
$5,890,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
6,500 square feet
🌳 2.85-acre lot
Open house Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$8,399,000
5 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 1 half bath
9,575 square feet
🌳 1.98-acre lot
$2,250,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,436 square feet
$1,999,000
4 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths
7,167 square feet
🌳 1.5-acre lot
