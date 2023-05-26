Luxury Homes 4 stunning homes for a Memorial Day cookout Hot dogs, hamburgers, veggies? With the grill space in these outdoor kitchens, there's no need to limit what you serve at your holiday party. Located at 119 Fairbank Road, Sudbury, this home has a back patio perfect for grilling. MLS

With Memorial Day approaching, Boston is ready to kick off summer with a weekend outdoors, and the weather forecast couldn’t be nicer. Whether it’s a cookout full of fan favorites or a playlist with all the summer bops, our readers know what they want in a Memorial Day party. If it were up to us, we’d host at one of these homes:

$5,890,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,500 square feet

🌳 2.85-acre lot

Open house Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$8,399,000

5 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 1 half bath

9,575 square feet

🌳 1.98-acre lot

Take the video tour.

***

$2,250,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,436 square feet

$1,999,000

4 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

7,167 square feet

🌳 1.5-acre lot